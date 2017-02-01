12 CEOs Who Prove Playing Youth Sports Leads To Greatness
These women are titans of their fields in more ways than one
Title IX is now 45-years-old. The impact that the law has had on women’s sports is nothing short of tremendous.
It’s no secret that leaders in the boardroom and those on the field have a lot in common. Leading a team to victory through communication, determination, and hard work are all traits of both effective athletes and CEOs.
A recent study highlights this athlete-CEO collection showing more than 50 percent of female executives were once college athletes. According to the Harvard Business Review, the study by the EY Women Athletes Business Network and espnW “surveyed more than 400 female executives in five countries.” They found that “52 percent” of those top executives played sports at the “college or university level.”
For women’s sports day, GOOD’s highlighting the plethora of high-powered CEOs who owe some of their extraordinary drive, leadership, and stamina to their time competing as an undergraduate at their alma maters. Check out a few of the greats in the slideshow above.
-
How I Learned To Love My Body As A Female Athlete Society can no longer tell me what is and isn’t beautiful ”The idea of what it means to be a beautiful woman has changed for me many times”
-
She Plays, We Win Pictures of young athletes will inspire you to get in the game
-
All-Girls Tackle Football Is Officially A Trend The third league of its kind launches this year Inside the rise of football’s next frontier
-
The 11 Female Athletes You Should Be Following On Instagram Fill your feed with sports inspiration
-
Super Bowl Beer Commercial Brilliantly Takes On Immigration Opponents “You don’t look like you’re from around here”
-
RAOS: Everyone’s Wondering How This Grocery Cashier Scans Items At Superhuman Speeds She’s turned her daily job into a feat of speed and endurance
-
Cyclist Takes Drastic Measures To Avoid A 30-Foot Fall After A Spectacular Crash During Race After seeing the fate his bike suffered, the rider should be counting his blessings
-
Athletes From Around The World Speak Out Against The New Travel Ban The messages from athletes, coaches, and sponsors are remarkably consistent
-
The Pro Bowl Featured A Contest Using Drones That’s As Fascinating As It Is Bizarre It's called the ‘Drone Drop’, and...you just have to see it