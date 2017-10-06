Sports

Little Girl Trolls Cam Newton For His Sexist Remarks 

by Tod Perry

October 6, 2017 at 14:45
Earlier this week at a press conference, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton got himself into hot water after making a sexist remark about a female reporter. Charlotte Observer beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton about the physicality of a teammate’s route running, and he responded with an incredibly smug and sexist response: “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes like ... it’s funny.”

Newton would go on to apologize for his comments on Thursday, saying, “I’m a man who tries to be a positive role model in my community and tries to use my platform to inspire others. And I take ownership to everything that comes with that. What I did was extremely unacceptable,” Newton said. 

When people in the public eye degrade women (and take a roundabout way of apologizing for it), it sets a poor example for children, especially young girls. So a young Philadelphia Eagles fan created a video to prove that a girl can know just as much about football as any man.

In the video, she shows Newton she knows every route from a flat to a fly. At the end, the girl issues a challenge to Newton, saying, “Cam, if you forget any of these, the Eagles re going to show you on Thursday Night Football.”


The Eagles face Cam Newton’s Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 12.

