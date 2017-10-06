Little Girl Trolls Cam Newton For His Sexist Remarks
Earlier this week at a press conference, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton got himself into hot water after making a sexist remark about a female reporter. Charlotte Observer beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton about the physicality of a teammate’s route running, and he responded with an incredibly smug and sexist response: “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes like ... it’s funny.”
Hahaha HILARIOUS to hear a "female" who covers football for a living talk about 'routes' ..women be shoppin I feel you Cam Newton pic.twitter.com/rzXJcPiU40— Lester, The Writer (@TheLesterLee) October 4, 2017
Newton would go on to apologize for his comments on Thursday, saying, “I’m a man who tries to be a positive role model in my community and tries to use my platform to inspire others. And I take ownership to everything that comes with that. What I did was extremely unacceptable,” Newton said.
When people in the public eye degrade women (and take a roundabout way of apologizing for it), it sets a poor example for children, especially young girls. So a young Philadelphia Eagles fan created a video to prove that a girl can know just as much about football as any man.
In the video, she shows Newton she knows every route from a flat to a fly. At the end, the girl issues a challenge to Newton, saying, “Cam, if you forget any of these, the Eagles re going to show you on Thursday Night Football.”
A young girl's message for Cam Newton— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 6, 2017
(via @TheMightyEROCK) pic.twitter.com/x11XEeJX1T
The Eagles face Cam Newton’s Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 12.
Share image by Keith Allison/Flickr.
