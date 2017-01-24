Fans Gather At Kansas City Ballpark To Mourn The Passing Of Royals Pitch Yordano Ventura
Yordano Ventura didn’t have have an array of awards to his name, but the hard-throwing pitcher for the Kansas City Royals was instrumental in their 2015 World Series Championship, endearing him to both casual and die-hard fans of the team. Following his shocking death Sunday in his home country of the Dominican Republic, his legions of fans didn’t just mourn. They turned out to express their respect, love, and heartbreak for a person and player taken at the young age of 25 in a car wreck.
It wasn’t long after his death was confirmed and broadcast on Sunday that Royals fans flocked to the team’s ballpark, Kauffman Stadium, to pay their respects. There was no game being played there and won’t be for months, but the locale served as an instinctive rallying point for those who loved the player, the man, and the team.
Fans weren’t the only ones in attendance. Royals Danny Duffy and Christian Colon made the trip to pay their respects as well as console bereaved fans:
For Colon, a close friend of Ventura, the news was especially difficult. He shared some moving words with the world via Twitter following the news of Ventura’s passing:
Colon also shared some words in person to those at the stadium. Pained and fighting tears, he said to those assembled, “Thank you guys for all the support,” Colon said while fighting through tears. “You guys are great. We’re a community — a great city. We’ll overcome this together.”
As the images below show, the day was an emotional one for all those who made the trip to the ballpark.
Ventura is survived by his wife, Maria del Pilar Sangiovanni, whom he married in last year’s off-season.
-
Cab Driver Can’t Believe He’s Driving NFL Legend John Elway It happened in Washington, D.C.
-
Even In Paralympics, Odds Are Stacked Against Athletes From Poorer Countries Athletes from low and middle income countries—particularly women—are at a distinct disadvantage
-
This Amateur Golfer Didn’t Know He Sank A Hole-In-One On National TV...Until He Heard The Crowd The look on his face is priceless.
-
A-Rod Will Host A Show Dedicated To Helping Athletes In Financial Need An estimated 80 percent of pro football players go broke within three years of leaving the league
-
Random Act Of Sport: Seal Channels Its Inner High Jumper To Avoid Being Eaten By Killer Whales One seal athletically evades 12 killer whales using anything it can get its flippers on
-
Tom Brady Wore A Truly Bizarre Jacket And The Internet Had A Field Day Welcome to Inflategate
-
Pro Soccer Player Quits The MLS To Care For His Dog That’s Been Diagnosed With Cancer He’s walking away from a million dollars a year to be with his pup
-
Company CEO Pays For Employees To Travel To Women’s March On Washington “The election felt like a slap in the face”
-
Giant Piles Of Discarded ‘Shared Bikes’ Are Turning Chinese Sidewalks Into Dumping Grounds These bikes are essentially treated like litter by the people using them, causing big problems.