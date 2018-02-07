5 Ways To Celebrate National Girls And Women In Sports Day
It’s always a great time to support and celebrate girls and women in sports, but each February, there’s an extra special reason to gather your team to do so: Feb. 7, 2018, marks the 32nd annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day. It’s a day, originally designated by the NGWSD Coalition, to honor extraordinary achievements in girls’ and women’s sports and the positive influence athletic participation brings to their lives. Indeed, 96% of female CEOs recently said they participated in sports when they were younger.
For this year, the theme for the day is “Play Fair, Play IX” — a way of highlighting the 1972 law that ensures students receive educational opportunities free from discrimination based on gender. It’s a short and simple law, but it has changed the future for a number of girls and women in sports, from two-time Olympic gold medalist Julie Foudy to tennis icon Billie Jean King.
Although Title IX has expanded the possibilities for female athletes, many schools across the country still don’t comply in providing equal opportunities for girls to participate in sports, which means awareness is more important than ever before.
There are many different ways to be a part of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Here are a few ideas to get you started, including suggestions from the NGWSD Coalition:
-
COLLEGE ATHLETE VISITS. Arrange for college athletes to visit middle schools to discuss the life of a successful female in collegiate sports. Hold a “breakfast of champions” event and invite a few local female stars or perhaps expand and create a leadership conference or series of visits with female coaches or retired players. Proactively reach out to community organizations, such as Women’s Sports Foundation or Girls, Inc., that can connect you with girls who may need to hear messages of perseverance the most.
-
WALL OF HONOR. Construct a “wall of honor” with sports photos and memorabilia showcasing the athletic achievements of girls and women. This is a great, low-cost activity for classrooms with students of all ages and for sports teams that seek to learn more about the heroes who came before them. Check out the public library, The Olympic Channel, or YouTube for inspiration. NGWSD Coalition encourages participants to share their inspiration on Instagram with the hashtag #NGWSD so others can join in.
-
MOVIE PARTY. Throw a movie party that focuses on girls and women in sports. Suggested movie titles include “A League of Their Own,” “Love and Basketball,” “The Mighty Macs,” “Bend It Like Beckham,” “Little Giants,” “Gracie,” and “Blue Crush.” Star athletes have said they were inspired by the movies, so remember — positive pop culture representations matter. An alternative idea is to organize a book club with similar themes.
-
HOST A SPORTS CLINIC. Some sports have traditionally offered greater opportunities for participation and access for girls than others, so why not host a day of workshops for the sports that don’t always get the limelight? Lacrosse, hockey, martial arts, and many other options are all great ways for girls to try out something new. Seek expertise from the NGWSD Coalition, who might already be hosting a clinic near you.
- USE YOUR VOICE. Contact your representatives in Congress and encourage others to do the same. Ask them to continue supporting girls and women in sports and Title IX. If you’re particularly passionate about the issue or have a personal experience, you might also consider writing an op-ed article or working with school or university representatives to raise awareness through printed posters that explain Title IX rights.
To learn more about National Girls and Women in Sports Day, visit www.ngwsd.org. Share image by Cheryl Holt/Pixabay.
To learn more about National Girls and Women in Sports Day, visit www.ngwsd.org.
Share image by Cheryl Holt/Pixabay.
-
Eagles Player Says 'No Convo Needed' About Trump In a Twitter exchange with a former Trump adviser, Long states a strong case.
-
Random Act Of Sports: Cyclist Uses An Impressive Acrobatic Pose To Cruise By His Competition This stunt is surprisingly effective.
-
Using Only Snowshoes, An Artist Created An Impressive Sprawling Design On Target Field The 59- year-old artist typically covers 25 miles of snow to create these large-scale masterpieces.
-
Eagles’ Victory Proves That Activism Is Not A Distraction It’s time to put that falsehood to rest.
-
In Congo Dreaming Of The NBA Orlando Magic’s Bismack Biyombo Sparks Basketball Fever In His Home Country Orlando Magic’s Bismack Biyombo Is Growing Basketball In His Home Country
-
Eli Manning And Odell Beckham Recreated ‘Dirty Dancing’ For A Hilarious Super Bowl Ad Eli’s team may be down in the dumps, but he’s had the time of his life.
-
Already, A Growing List Of Eagles Are Refusing A White House Visit To many players, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue isn't what it used to be.
-
Injured Eagles QB Carson Wentz Sent A Selfless Message To His Replacement Before The Super Bowl Facing a bittersweet scenario, the injured quarterback was all class in wishing his replacement the best.
-
Even Casual Fans Can Answer These 5 Football Questions That Jeopardy Contestants Couldn't Even the basic, low-dollar questions stumped the players.