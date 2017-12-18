Kevin Durant Kisses A Fan After She Was Hit In The Face By A Basketball
The average cost for a courtside seat at a Golden State Warriors game at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, is $3,000. For that, you get a close-up view of one of the best teams in professional sports and, for one woman, a kiss.
On Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, during a game versus the Dallas Mavericks, an errant pass by the Warriors’ Devin Harris shot into the corner of the stands, hitting a woman in the eye. Three Warriors players, Kevin Durant, Jordan Bell, and Quinn Cook, ran over to her front-row seat to make sure she was OK.
The woman appeared to be fine, albeit a bit shaken up, so just to help the healing process, Kevin Durant planted a kiss right on her forehead.
But this isn’t the first time an NBA player has given a fan a smooch on the sidelines. There have been numerous times when players have relaxed their game faces, puckered their lips, and gave some affection to their fans.
