Vote Vets, a group advocating the rights and issues facing military veterans has unleashed a powerful, direct video that doesn’t mince words when it comes to their thoughts on the early policies of Donald Trump’s presidency.

In only 30-seconds, the group, which bills itself as “The Voice of America’s 21 Century Patriots,” manages to convey the plight and resolve of many veterans today in the face of the eradication of the Affordable Care Act and other threats the perceive under a Trump presidency.

The ad, slated for a spot during MSNBC’s Morning Joe, speaks directly to Trump via the voiceover and a Twitter mention, bringing to light the hypocrisy of playing to veterans’ interests while cutting their health coverage by the millions with no viable replacement in sight.

The video also takes aim at President Trump’s infatuation with an immigration ban that serves no real purpose.

With so many policies being made and revamped in the name of soldiers and security, it’s refreshing to see a group fire back in plain language saying, “Stop using us as a cause if you’re not truly going to help us.”

Vote Vets, according to its website, describes itself as a non-partisan group “Started in 2006 and backed by more than 500,000 veterans, military family members and their supporters, the mission of VoteVets.org is to use public issue campaigns to give a voice to veterans on matters of national security, veterans' care, and every day issues that affect the lives of those who served, and their families.”