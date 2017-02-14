U.S. Wrestlers Receive Warm Welcome In Iran Despite Immigration Controversy
U.S. wrestlers arrived in Kermanshah, Iran, this week for the 2017 Freestyle World Cup, feeling unsure about what reaction their presence would elicit. In the preceding weeks, President Trump’s executive order banning immigration from Iran resulted in the Iranian government denying visas to the American team. Iran only agreed to permit the Americans to enter the country after a federal judge temporarily lifted the U.S. ban.
Despite the bad vibes between the two countries, the American wrestlers were offered a warm reception by both media and fans upon landing in Iran. American wrestler Jordan Burroughs, who beat Iranian Sadegh Goudarzi in the 2012 London Olympics to win the gold, posted this picture to his Instagram account showing their arrival:
This video shows Burroughs and another American walking with roses given to them as a welcoming gesture:
Despite decades of icy diplomatic relations, both countries have repeatedly put aside political differences in the spirit of athletic competition—particularly for wrestling, a beloved sport in Iran. It’s heartening that the 2017 Freestyle World Cup serves as no exception.
-
How A New Style Of Surfing Relieves Anxiety In Young People An innovative form of treatment helps kids with autism and more Powerful evidence that the ocean serves as innovative treatment
-
UConn Women’s Basketball Team Records 100th Straight Win The most dominant team in sports today continues their record-setting streak dating back to 2014
-
A Boys Basketball Team Fights To Let Girls Play They all cheered “Unity”
-
Barack Obama Is Living His Best Retired Life As A Video Game Basketball Player The most powerful man on the court
-
-
A Girl Kept A Diary Of Her Dad’s Hilarious Super Bowl Behavior And Fans On Both Sides Will Relate 'Dad fights with dog – 9:22’
-
A Retired NFL Player Publicizes His Certainty That He’s Suffering From CTE ‘I'm scared about the time if I actually get to that point where these guys have snapped’
-
Iran Reverses Decision, Will Allow Visas To Incoming U.S. Wrestlers For 2017 Freestyle World Cup They attribute the policy change to the judge’s temporary block on Trump’s executive order
-
Stop What You’re Doing And Watch This Epic Girls Skateboarding Video “They are in a hurry, speeding time up, pulling their generation along”