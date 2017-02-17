Jiu-Jitsu Master Shows How To Defend Yourself Against The Donald Trump Handshake

After video of President Trump awkwardly shaking hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for 19 excruciating seconds went viral this week, there’s been a dramatic increase of interest in the how the former The Apprentice star wields power through his signature greeting.

The internet was flooded with compilation footage of the president executing his power shake, a maneuver designed to throw the opposing shaker off balance by suddenly jerking that person’s arm away from their body.

Watch how Trump executes his signature move in this clip compiled by CNN:

While dominant shakers such as Trump surely enjoy the thrill of such a thing, the experience is less enjoyable for the shakee. This begs the question: Is there any way to defend oneself from such a master of the art of the handshake?

Robin Gieseler of the Relson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Academy says “yes.” And the Ohio instructor has just released a helpful video tutorial on how to counteract any such aggressive shake. He warns, however, that you should only use the technique on regular ol’ power-hungry narcissists, not on the actual president (because that would be very, very illegal).

Check out the tutorial here: