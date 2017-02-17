Jiu-Jitsu Master Shows How To Defend Yourself Against The Donald Trump Handshake
After video of President Trump awkwardly shaking hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for 19 excruciating seconds went viral this week, there’s been a dramatic increase of interest in the how the former The Apprentice star wields power through his signature greeting.
The internet was flooded with compilation footage of the president executing his power shake, a maneuver designed to throw the opposing shaker off balance by suddenly jerking that person’s arm away from their body.
Watch how Trump executes his signature move in this clip compiled by CNN:
While dominant shakers such as Trump surely enjoy the thrill of such a thing, the experience is less enjoyable for the shakee. This begs the question: Is there any way to defend oneself from such a master of the art of the handshake?
Robin Gieseler of the Relson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Academy says “yes.” And the Ohio instructor has just released a helpful video tutorial on how to counteract any such aggressive shake. He warns, however, that you should only use the technique on regular ol’ power-hungry narcissists, not on the actual president (because that would be very, very illegal).
Check out the tutorial here:
-
The NFL Used Kiss Cams To Make A Moving Video About Love, Diversity, And Equality The ad is a big departure for the league, and it doesn’t even feature the NFL logo
-
Beards And Mustaches Prevail After Miami Marlins Lift Facial Hair Ban The ban lasted only one year, leaving just one team left with such a policy. Any guesses?
-
Random Act of Sport: Quick-Thinking Soccer Fan Saves Kid From Wayward Kick The best save of the game took place in the stands
-
Superstar Athletes ‘Stand Up’ To Speak About Their Experiences With Online Bullying Derek Jeter, Von Miller and others open up about the abuse they endure online.
-
How A New Style Of Surfing Relieves Anxiety In Young People An innovative form of treatment helps kids with autism and more Powerful evidence that the ocean serves as innovative treatment
-
U.S. Wrestlers Receive Warm Welcome In Iran Despite Immigration Controversy A video shows them carrying a gift from their host nation
-
UConn Women’s Basketball Team Records 100th Straight Win The most dominant team in sports today continues their record-setting streak dating back to 2014
-
A Boys Basketball Team Fights To Let Girls Play They all cheered “Unity”
-
Barack Obama Is Living His Best Retired Life As A Video Game Basketball Player The most powerful man on the court