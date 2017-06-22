Donald Trump Just Proved He Is The Worst Kind Of Golfer

Education and Technology: Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way. Learn more Again?

In the world of golf, there are a lot of hoary notions of the sport being a gentleman’​s game that’​s undergirded by sportsmanship. This gives rise to a littany of Byzantine rules, both written and unwritten, as well as an air of do-gooderness that, at it​s worst, can come off as haughty. If you buy into golf’​s mythos, you’​d say that how one approaches the game of golf and all its norms, reveals your character. You shouldn’​t fully buy in. Because some of these rules amount to nothing more than not knowing which utensil is the shrimp fork on an elaborate table setting. Not knowing doesn’​t necessarily make you a bad person.

However, some of the norms of the sport are completely worth following. They usually amount to being respectful to other people on the course. If you take a big divot out of the grass, fix it. If you’​re playing too slow and holding up others, let them move in front of you. And for the love of God, don’​t drive your damn golf cart on the green! That one is so obvious, I’​ve never even needed someone explain it to me in my nearly two decades of golfing. When you go to putt on the green, you want as true a surface as possible, not one with tire treads that will alter the path of the ball. If you drive the cart on the green, you’​re adversely affecting everyone else coming behind you because you’​re lazy, stupid, or both. You’d have to be a real inconsiderate jerk to do that.

So, without further comment, here is President Donald Trump driving a golf cart on the green.