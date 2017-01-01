The Rose Bowl is the oldest bowl game in college football, earning the moniker “The Granddaddy of Them All.” And as part of college football’s playoff system, the game remains one of the most important and prestigious of the season.

But before Penn State and USC face off Monday in the 103rd Rose Bowl game, an even longer-standing tradition will be renewed in Pasadena, California: The Tournament of Roses Parade.

The 128th edition of the parade will feature roughly 20 bands, another 20 equestrian units, and, of course, the famous flowery floats. Around 40 of them will travel a blistering 2 ½ mph across the 5 ½-mile route through Pasadena, starting Monday morning at 11 a.m. EST. The grand marshals are U.S. Olympic champions Janet Evans, Allyson Felix, and Greg Louganis.

Check out some of the memorable floats from years past as a warmup for Monday’s grand parade.