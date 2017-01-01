Fantastic Floats And Where To Find Them
The Rose Bowl is the oldest bowl game in college football, earning the moniker “The Granddaddy of Them All.” And as part of college football’s playoff system, the game remains one of the most important and prestigious of the season.
But before Penn State and USC face off Monday in the 103rd Rose Bowl game, an even longer-standing tradition will be renewed in Pasadena, California: The Tournament of Roses Parade.
The 128th edition of the parade will feature roughly 20 bands, another 20 equestrian units, and, of course, the famous flowery floats. Around 40 of them will travel a blistering 2 ½ mph across the 5 ½-mile route through Pasadena, starting Monday morning at 11 a.m. EST. The grand marshals are U.S. Olympic champions Janet Evans, Allyson Felix, and Greg Louganis.
Check out some of the memorable floats from years past as a warmup for Monday’s grand parade.
-
UConn Proves Women’s Sports Don’t Need To Come In Second UConn Proves Women’s Sports Don’t Need To Come In Second
-
The Path To The Tee Box Remains Difficult For Minority Golfers Mariah Stackhouse is breaking ground, but obstacles remain for many female players “How do you keep them in golf when it’s no longer funded for them?”
-
Para Dance Is Elegant, Inspired, And Not What You’d Expect You don’t need to be able to walk to know how to dance “It has this depth and breadth of movement that is not obtainable using only your own feet”
-
Boxing Is The One-Two Punch Kids In India Need Throwing uppercuts and jabs may be their ticket out of poverty “For my girls, who hail from the slums and lower income backgrounds, a medal at even a divisional tournament can prove to be a life changer”
-
Let’s Get To The Bottom Of Why Male And Female Coaches Are Treated Differently A new survey shows indisputable truth of gender bias in college sports
-
Our Fight For Equal Pay Is About More Than Just Soccer Institutionalized male chauvinism is to blame for soccer’s salary inequity
-
The Protesting Cheerleaders At Trump’s Alma Mater It’s been a season of political resistance at the University of Pennsylvania “You can scream at the top of your lungs all day, but there are still people, your people, who are in destitute situations, who need your help"
-
-
My Season Playing Women’s Professional Football Full-contact football can be for everyone