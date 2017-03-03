Sports

Tony Romo’s Kids Adorably Show Off Their Football Skills

by Jeremy Repanich

March 3, 2017 at 1:00
Let’​s just call this one a palate cleanser for the past week of news. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has made his first ever post on Instagram and it couldn’​t have been more perfect. His kids, Hawk and Rivers, are practicing for their NFL future by attempting to run a play. Hawk has the arm, but Rivers still needs to fine-tune his route running and ball skills. We’​ll see if the practice pays off come the 2035 NFL Draft.

