Tony Romo’s Kids Adorably Show Off Their Football Skills
Let’s just call this one a palate cleanser for the past week of news. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has made his first ever post on Instagram and it couldn’t have been more perfect. His kids, Hawk and Rivers, are practicing for their NFL future by attempting to run a play. Hawk has the arm, but Rivers still needs to fine-tune his route running and ball skills. We’ll see if the practice pays off come the 2035 NFL Draft.
