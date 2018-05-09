Sports

Twitter Has A Hilarious Response To Tom Brady’s Met Gala Costume

by Tod Perry

May 9, 2018
Pro athletes are always striving to stand out for their performances in a good way. 

For New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, the 2018 Met Gala was just not one of those moments.

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. It marks the grand opening of the institute’s yearly fashion exhibit, and guests are expected to dress according to a specific theme.

This year's theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” 

Rihanna looked positively pope-ish in Maison Margiela.

 
Zendaya channeled Joan of Arc in her Versace chainmail and armor-themed gown.

Migos stayed true to their hit song by wearing head-to-toe Versace.

En route to the gala, model Gisele Bündchen looked stunning, although her husband seemed a little uncomfortable out of a jersey and shoulder pads.

Brady’s black jacket with golden scrollwork embroidered on his lapels was a hit with the folks at E!’s “Fashion Police.” 

But sports fans everywhere piled on the Patriots Super Bowl champ, calling him everything from a “Vegas magician” to the “the accountant for a mariachi band.”

