Pro athletes are always striving to stand out for their performances in a good way.

For New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, the 2018 Met Gala was just not one of those moments.

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. It marks the grand opening of the institute’s yearly fashion exhibit, and guests are expected to dress according to a specific theme.

This year's theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Rihanna looked positively pope-ish in Maison Margiela.

Rihanna going full Pope on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet is a religious experience https://t.co/lWekGXJePo pic.twitter.com/VE70Iq3Ojy — TIME (@TIME) May 8, 2018

Zendaya channeled Joan of Arc in her Versace chainmail and armor-themed gown.

Zendaya photographed by Landon Nordeman at the 2018 Met Gala | The New York Times pic.twitter.com/WOtkUGrfjJ — Zendaya Media (@ZendayaMedia) May 8, 2018

Migos stayed true to their hit song by wearing head-to-toe Versace.

En route to the gala, model Gisele Bündchen looked stunning, although her husband seemed a little uncomfortable out of a jersey and shoulder pads.

Tom Brady is every boyfriend/husband ever (via @giseleofficial)



SOUND UP pic.twitter.com/jvUtImOneA — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) May 8, 2018

Brady’s black jacket with golden scrollwork embroidered on his lapels was a hit with the folks at E!’s “Fashion Police.”

But sports fans everywhere piled on the Patriots Super Bowl champ, calling him everything from a “Vegas magician” to the “the accountant for a mariachi band.”

tom brady looks like he's about to ask a room full of people to suspend their disbelief and believe in the power of magic just for one night pic.twitter.com/VO98UB5gyq — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 7, 2018

Here, Gisele Bündchen wearing Alexander McQueen and Tom Brady wearing Steven Seagal pic.twitter.com/qxM21gawPF — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) May 7, 2018

#MetGala

Tom Brady looks like an alternate villain in "Blades of Glory" pic.twitter.com/qd28hClQil — Jesse Peel (@JPSportsRuckus) May 8, 2018

Tom Brady almost didn't come to the gala because one of his tigers is sick pic.twitter.com/bC0Qk5O5Zw — StoleMyLookHat (@Popehat) May 8, 2018

Tom Brady’s outfit at the Met. Dude looks like a fucking Vegas magician.



Well, he does make the Jets disappear every year. — Lee Noll (@FireMarshalLee) May 8, 2018

Tom Brady look like the accountant for a mariachi band pic.twitter.com/2wu4idsXLH — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) May 8, 2018

I feel like Tom Brady is missing a white cat or shaved cat in this photo. pic.twitter.com/CZ00kjvtxe — Raul Martinez NBC10 Boston (@RaulNBCBoston) May 8, 2018

Tom Brady is dressed like Blade is about to slay him and the rest of the Vampire High Council. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/dmOEN4idvu — Adam 'Stuhlbarg' Murray (@Atom_Murray) May 8, 2018

Tom Brady brought his offensive line to the Met Gala and We. Are. Here for it. pic.twitter.com/VRo39SZzqI — Wario Lemieux (@alex_navarro) May 8, 2018

