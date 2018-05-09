Twitter Has A Hilarious Response To Tom Brady’s Met Gala Costume
Pro athletes are always striving to stand out for their performances in a good way.
For New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, the 2018 Met Gala was just not one of those moments.
The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. It marks the grand opening of the institute’s yearly fashion exhibit, and guests are expected to dress according to a specific theme.
This year's theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”
Rihanna looked positively pope-ish in Maison Margiela.
Rihanna going full Pope on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet is a religious experience https://t.co/lWekGXJePo pic.twitter.com/VE70Iq3Ojy— TIME (@TIME) May 8, 2018
Zendaya photographed by Landon Nordeman at the 2018 Met Gala | The New York Times pic.twitter.com/WOtkUGrfjJ— Zendaya Media (@ZendayaMedia) May 8, 2018
Migos stayed true to their hit song by wearing head-to-toe Versace.
MIGOS rocking Versace for the #MetGala 2018 pic.twitter.com/MwfZFgdX2H— Outlander (@StreetFashion01) May 7, 2018
En route to the gala, model Gisele Bündchen looked stunning, although her husband seemed a little uncomfortable out of a jersey and shoulder pads.
Tom Brady is every boyfriend/husband ever (via @giseleofficial)— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) May 8, 2018
SOUND UP pic.twitter.com/jvUtImOneA
Brady’s black jacket with golden scrollwork embroidered on his lapels was a hit with the folks at E!’s “Fashion Police.”
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are in the house. #MetGala https://t.co/l3o1qAoQyJ pic.twitter.com/TKp3fIhk4x— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 8, 2018
But sports fans everywhere piled on the Patriots Super Bowl champ, calling him everything from a “Vegas magician” to the “the accountant for a mariachi band.”
tom brady looks like he's about to ask a room full of people to suspend their disbelief and believe in the power of magic just for one night pic.twitter.com/VO98UB5gyq— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 7, 2018
Here, Gisele Bündchen wearing Alexander McQueen and Tom Brady wearing Steven Seagal pic.twitter.com/qxM21gawPF— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) May 7, 2018
#MetGala— Jesse Peel (@JPSportsRuckus) May 8, 2018
Tom Brady looks like an alternate villain in "Blades of Glory" pic.twitter.com/qd28hClQil
Tom Brady almost didn't come to the gala because one of his tigers is sick pic.twitter.com/bC0Qk5O5Zw— StoleMyLookHat (@Popehat) May 8, 2018
Tom Brady’s outfit at the Met. Dude looks like a fucking Vegas magician.— Lee Noll (@FireMarshalLee) May 8, 2018
Well, he does make the Jets disappear every year.
Tom Brady look like the accountant for a mariachi band pic.twitter.com/2wu4idsXLH— Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) May 8, 2018
I feel like Tom Brady is missing a white cat or shaved cat in this photo. pic.twitter.com/CZ00kjvtxe— Raul Martinez NBC10 Boston (@RaulNBCBoston) May 8, 2018
Tom Brady is dressed like Blade is about to slay him and the rest of the Vampire High Council. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/dmOEN4idvu— Adam 'Stuhlbarg' Murray (@Atom_Murray) May 8, 2018
Tom Brady brought his offensive line to the Met Gala and We. Are. Here for it. pic.twitter.com/VRo39SZzqI— Wario Lemieux (@alex_navarro) May 8, 2018
Share photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.
-
Paralympian Mallory Weggemann Challenges Donald Trump On His Ableist ‘Tough To Watch’ Comment “The Paralympic Games aren’t tough to watch; they are powering.”
-
Mike Trout Apologizes To Umpire After Broken-Bat Single One of baseball’s best players may also be its best person.
-
Kristen Bell Hosted A Special Event Honoring The Gymnasts Of The #MeToo Movement The Foundation for Global Sports Development presented 23 gymnasts with a historic award and will launch a new abuse prevention program.
-
Watch The Hilarious ‘SNL’ Bit About ‘The Other Cavaliers’ That Got Cut From The Show LeBron has a way of overshadowing his teammates.
-
Joe Namath Says Colin Kaepernick And Eric Reid Should Be Playing In The NFL “They are good enough players to be out there and having a job.”
-
Dwyane Wade Makes A Surprise Appearance On ‘Ellen’ To Meet Waffle House Shooting Hero James Shaw Jr. James Shaw Jr. was unarmed when he took down a gunman, saving countless lives.
-
Turkish Soccer Fan Banned From Stadium Rented A Crane To Watch His Favorite Team They’re calling him “Irregular Ali” for the stunt.
-
Brazil’s Rodrigo Koxa Surfs The Largest Wave Ever Recorded The legendary ride happened in Portugal.
-
NFL Cheerleaders Offer To Settle Discrimination Claims If Goodell Will Meet With Them "It's an issue of power. You see a disparate treatment between the cheerleaders and the mascots and anyone else who works for the team.”