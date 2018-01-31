Tom Brady Abruptly Ends Interview After Radio Host Crudely Insults The QB’s 5-Year-Old Daughter

Amid the media storm leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, Tom Brady still made time for his weekly “appearance” on Boston’s WEEI radio ... but after what transpired, he may not be returning.

Speaking to host Alex Reimer, Brady was understandably eager to discuss his new Facebook docuseries, “Tom vs Time,” but following Reimer’s crass characterization of the iconic QB’s 5-year-old daughter as an “annoying little pissant” in an earlier episode, Brady didn’t make much of an appearance this time.

Here’s an audio clip of Reimer’s remarks:

Brady’s been a regular guest of the show for years and certainly deserves credit for appearing on the show at all after the insult was lobbed, but he didn’t waste much time in laying down the law while on the air Monday.

Brady said (via ESPN):

“I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect. I’ve always tried and come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear [the comments about my daughter], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don’t deserve that.”

He concluded, “I really don’t have much to say this morning. Maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time.”

At Super Bowl Opening Night, Brady was asked about the incident and his response to Reimer, who has been suspended by his station over the comments.

Speaking to NJ.com, Brady diplomatically offered:

“I certainly hope the guy is not fired. I would hate for that to happen. I just think any parent is really protective of their kids. I’ve never stayed away from criticism. I understand criticism is part of sports, but I certainly don’t think my children or any children really deserve to be in that.”

Share image via Tom vs Time/Facebook.