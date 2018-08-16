Cocky Muscle-Man Tries To Show Off In Front of the Wrong Woman

When a cocky young man started showing off his muscles for the “Flex Cam” at a Philadelphia Soul arena football game, he got more than he bargained for after showing off his physique to a couple of women sitting behind him.

When the camera made its way back around, he was instantly upstaged by the superior muscles of one of the ladies he had tried to impress. He had no choice but to sink sadly into his seat while the stronger woman flexed over his head.

This article was originally published September 29, 2016.