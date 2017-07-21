Education and Technology: Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way. Learn more Again?

Patty Schnyder reminded the world that, athlete or not, a mom’s mind never strays too far from the well-being of her child. While squaring off against Antonia Lottner in the round of 16 at the Swiss Open, Schnyder stopped to send a quick message to her husband seated in the stands with their daughter.

With a quick look toward the seats and a gesture, she sent a clear enough message: Cover up our daughter’s arms before she gets a sunburn.

While many sports fans marveled at Schnyder’s attentiveness to her daughter, some moms on Twitter wondered how Schnyder was even able to focus on the tennis match with her kid in the stands.

Share Image via Ashish Jena/Twitter.