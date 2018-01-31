Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Pledge $200k To Time’s Up In Honor Of USA Gymnastics
USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to a maximum 175 years in prison on Jan. 24 for sexually assaulting over 150 young female athletes. At his sentencing hearing, the athletes came together to share their stories of abuse, which helped to determine Nassar’s sentence.
“I can’t think of a better scenario,” said Elaine Ducharme, a psychologist in Glastonbury, Connecticut, who specializes in treating trauma from sexual abuse, to The New York Times. “To have the judge hear them, to allow their stories to influence her decisions, and all without putting them through the trauma of an actual trial. Most of them are likely to have felt tremendous relief.”
While the testimony may help these women heal from devastating abuse, their heroism has also inspired others to protect sexual assault survivors. In the wake of the gymnasts’ testimony, Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, have donated $200,000 to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. Their donation was listed on its GoFundMe page as “on behalf of the heroic gymnasts on the USA Olympic Team.”
The pledge comes after Teigen announced she’d pay any fines that gymnast McKayla Maroney may incur by participating in the trial. Maroney had signed a nondisclosure agreement in a previous settlement and feared she’d be fined for speaking out again. USA Gymnastics later issued a statement saying that Maroney would not be fined.
The entire principle of this should be fought - an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla. pic.twitter.com/lsBEgEqZpD— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2018
According to the GoFundMe page, the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund will provide “subsidized legal support to women and men who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace and while in pursuit of their careers.” The fund, which has already reached $19.4 million of its $20 million goal, will be administered by the National Women’s Law Center.
Share image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
-
The Son Of An NFL Hall-Of-Famer On His Struggles With Football Fandom Author Michael McCormack discusses how the League got lost — and how to fix it.
-
Tom Brady Abruptly Ends Interview After Radio Host Crudely Insults The QB’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Now the host’s job is in jeopardy for his truly appalling remark.
-
A Teen Adventurer Responded To Trolls' Sexist Remarks With An Awesome Photo From The South Pole It’s a safe bet that she’s getting the last laugh in response to their hateful comments.
-
Fitness Apps Have Been Revealing Locations Of Secret Military Bases Around The Globe Jogging soldiers appear to be revealing clandestine military bases.
-
Cleveland Baseball Team Removes Racist Logo From Uniforms But Chief Wahoo isn’t completely disappearing.
-
Clueless Golf Fan Causes Tiger Woods To Miss His Birdie Putt Tiger let it go, but the crowd wasn’t as forgiving.
-
Hockey Fan Flies Nearly 900 Miles To See A Game … At The Wrong Stadium The Predators’ staff did their best to make the trip worth it.
-
College Athletes Raise Awareness After Player Suicide “We feel like we can't express our emotions because we're in a masculine sport.”
-
A Blind USC Football Player Has A Remarkable Way Of Finding Out Where His Teammates Are You don’t connect on 20-yard passes without knowing how to find your receiver.