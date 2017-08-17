Tampa Bay Sports Teams Pledge To Fund Removal Of Confederate Statue
The Tampa Bay Rays, Buccaneers, and Lightning released a joint statement today pledging to fund the removal of a Confederate statue in downtown Tampa Bay, Florida.
The funding comes just in time. Last month, city commissioners approved the removal of the statue and set a 30-day deadline to raise the $280,000 needed to remove the statue. After fundraising stalled recently, sports commentator and former NFL coach Tony Dungy pledged $5,000, prompting Tampa Bay’s local teams to join the efforts.
The Florida United Daughters of the Confederacy hope to relocate the statue — a memorial to Confederate soldiers — to the Brandon Family Cemetery, a privately owned cemetery.
Share image by Joe Robbins/Getty Images.
