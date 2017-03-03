Sweden’s Women’s Soccer Team Replace Names With Motivational Messages On Shirts

Names no longer appear on the shirts of Sweden’s national soccer team. Instead, players were asked to choose a motivational tweet that would inspire young women as part of an initiative launched by the Swedish Football Association. The new shirts were unveiled at the Algarve Cup, currently taking place in Portugal.

“The initiative is first and foremost to, with the help of the national team, highlight the power that comes with doing things together, and the women’s team’s success is a good example of that,” said Niklas Bodell, communications director for the Swedish Football Association. “We also hope that it can inspire people to stand up for each other, notwithstanding who you are or where you come from.”

Team captain Lotta Schelin chose, “Never look down on someone unless it is to help her up,” a quote from Swedish politician Gudrun Schyman. Other quotes include, “I am playing for my girls in Iran,” “Believe in your damn self,” and, “I’m not bossy. I’m the boss.”

The Swedish team finished second in the 2016 Olympics in Rio.