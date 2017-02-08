A Girl Kept A Diary Of Her Dad’s Hilarious Super Bowl Behavior And Fans On Both Sides Will Relate
For fans on both sides of the aisle, Sunday’s Super Bowl was one of the more exhilarating and nerve-racking in recent memory, if not ever. But one girl found that the game itself took a backseat to her dad’s theatrics while watching the game. She kept a running diary of her dad’s actions during the game, and, judging from the notes, it’s hard to tell which team he was actually rooting for.
Honestly, “screaming” with a half-dozen time stamps next to it could have accurately reflected fans of either team. Or just a drunk Super Bowl party guest with no team affiliation.
But towards the end, after “Dad fights with dog,” it becomes apparent where Dad’s allegiances lie:
Depending on your sense of humor, the account is either refreshingly or unfortunately context-free, so we’ll be left to wonder what the dog did to draw the ire of Dad (Perhaps it questioned the legitimacy of Edelman's catch?) or what Dad’s evil laugh really sounds like. A cackle, perhaps?
These behaviors would certainly create a ruckus in any other setting, but when it comes to football, and this Super Bowl matchup in particular, a surprisingly large number of people might just read that diary and just say, “Yup. That sounds about right.”
