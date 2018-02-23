College Student Shoots An Impressive Array Of Basketball Shots To Win A Big Cash Prize
The Texas A&M International University Dustdevils don’t make a lot of headlines in competition, but recently, one of the school’s students showed an uncanny ability to sink basketball shots from everywhere on the court. College senior Kyle Kieshnick, a pitcher for the school’s baseball team, made short work of a halftime challenge to sink four shots in 24 seconds for $25,000.
After “Ready, set, go,” the clock started and Kieshnick was well on his way to the cash prize.
The team is currently sitting on a 10-17 record this season, so they might want to offer some enticement for Kieshnick to stick around a few weeks before returning to the baseball team.
Speaking to the Laredo Morning Times, Kieshnick described what was going through his head for the final shot that netted the sharpshooter $25,000. His quiet awe at completing the feat was quickly ended by a dogpiling fan. “When I got to the half-court shot, I had a lot of time. I made sure I took my time on the half-court shot, and it went in,” he said. “I just kind of stood there in awe. Then I got tackled also.”
After a standard delay in which the company underwriting this contest and others like it, Interactive Promotions, reviewed the performance to make sure he met all the rules and eligibility requirements, Kieshnick has his check — and a fair amount of viral fame now that video of the performance has been posted by the school.
Share image via TAMIU Athletics/Twitter.
-
How Olympians Train Their Brains To Become Mentally Tough For an athlete to deliver a gold medal performance, mental toughness is an essential ingredient. But what is mental toughness — and how does an athlete develop it?
-
Mark Cuban On Creating A Hostile Workplace For Women: 'A F*ck Up On My Part’ He accepted full responsibility for one allegation but remained conspicuously silent on another.
-
The Way This Skier Ended Up In The Olympics Has Sparked Controversy Her halfpipe performance shows how out of her element she was.
-
The NBA Is Taking More Fans To The Hoops With Virtual Reality Get a 360-degree view under the rim during the next game.
-
In Kobe Bryant’s Youth League, Everyone Learns ‘Mamba Mentality’ “What really inspires me is finding different creative ways to try to effect change.”
-
Fergie Has Explained Her Historically Bad National Anthem Performance, Calling It A ‘Risk’ This isn’t the first time she’s riled up the public with a new take on the song.
-
Fox News Host Tells Activist NBA Players To 'Shut Up And Dribble,' But LeBron's Not Having It The talk show host has no interest in listening to them.
-
Why Olympic Athletes ‘Choke’ At The Winter Games A number of factors the viewing audience can't see can explain poor performances.
-
Even With Finish Line Photos, The Public Can't Tell Who Won This Ski Race Tenths of a second weren’t nearly enough to determine who won this race.