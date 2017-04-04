Watch Steph Curry Sing Every Word To Disney Songs On Carpool Karaoke
James Corden ventured up to the Bay Area to pay a visit to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and offer to be his new life coach. The Late Late Show host hoped to hone the two-time NBA MVP’s body and mind with some hard core training. So, he took him to play mini golf, air hockey, and some “Dance Dance Revolution.” But really, let’s be honest, this was all prelude to Curry and Corden doing some Carpool Karaoke (starting at the 5:47 mark in the video below).
Now, Curry may be a star, but he doesn’t have any hits to sing. So what would be on the radio for them to karaoke along to? Curry has in the past said he’d sing “Gangham Style at a karaoke bar” if he had the chance. He also fondly recalls the time he got to go on stage at a Kriss Kross concert. And his game day superstition involves listening to a playlist with Swedish House Mafia and Lecrae loaded onto it.
But, no, he wasn’t going to sing any of those. Corden knows Curry has a young daughter, Riley, so it was safe to assume he would be familiar with some Disney songs. Curry may have rolled his eyes at the start, but once the music started, he jumped right into character and knew every single word to Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go” and Frozen’s “Love Is an Open Door”. It was a bravura performance.
