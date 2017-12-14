Hockey Legend Luc Robitaille’s Wife Admits To Being Harassed By Donald Trump
After Donald Trump won the presidency, it seemed as though the long list of women who accused him of sexual assault were suddenly silenced. The media and public quickly turned their attention to the constant stream of chaos coming out of the White House.
But then came the #MeToo movement.
After dozens of women came out against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, the entertainment industry began purging itself of serial abusers one after one. Then, the #MeToo movement spread to politics.
On Monday, Dec. 11, several of Trump’s accusers were back in the spotlight, demanding a congressional investigation into his behavior. “Now it’s just like, ‘All right, let’s try round two, the environment is different, let’s try again,’” Samantha Holvey, a former contestant in the Miss USA pageant said on “ Megyn Kelly Today.”
With the spotlight back on Trump, another woman came forward with allegations of misconduct, Stacia Robitaille, wife of NHL Hall of Famer and current Los Angeles Kings president, Luc Robitaille. Stacia tweeted that Trump made advances toward her in the 1990s while she was alone in an elevator at a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden.
I was once on a elevator alone with @realDonaldTrump (& a man w/him) at Madison Square Gardens. He was aggressive & told me I was coming home with him. I laughed, stating I was married to a Ranger. He guaranteed me my husband didn’t make as much money as him. #ThisIsOurPresident— Stacia Robitaille (@StaciaRR) December 12, 2017
Robitaille was immediately harassed by Trump supporters, even though she asserted her claim had nothing to do with politics.
I’m not a liberal lefty and I’m not looking for attention. Just felt bad keeping it to myself.— Stacia Robitaille (@StaciaRR) December 12, 2017
After the press began to re-focus its attention on Trump’s long history of alleged sexual harassment this week, Trump reacted with the most tired and predictable excuse in his spent arsenal.
Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia - so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017
Two days after her original admission, Robitaille spoke out about the harassment and bullying she’s received since coming forward. “Responses I’ve received are why women don’t speak up in first place,” she tweeted.
I tweeted about an unwarranted & uncomfortable experience I faced years ago — my tweet was not for money or attention, but in hope that others would not be intimidated by these horrific bullies we face today. Responses I’ve received are why women don’t speak up in first place.— Stacia Robitaille (@StaciaRR) December 13, 2017
When public figures like Robitaille bravely speak up, it gives those who may not have a voice the extra strength they need to stand up and say #MeToo. And those voices are changing the world for women everywhere.
