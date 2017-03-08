These Images Show How Color Blind Sports Fans See The Game
Team colors are an important part of sports fandom but for colorblind sports fans those colors can be a challenge. Teams be difficult to distinguish (as was the case with the green-red “Color Rush” Thursday NFL matchup two years ago) and balls-from orange field hockey balls to white golf balls-can disappear in the green grass.
Color blindness tends to affect men more than women, and it’s thought that 8% of men are afflicted to some degree. This is not an insignificant number, but only in recent years has this issue been considered, let alone addressed, by the sports world.
These images, first posted in USA Today’s FTW, give those not afflicted an idea of what it’s like to witness sporting events as a color blind fan. The images contract the original with one reflecting Deuteranope, which creates red-green color blindness.
Following complaints from fans, the NFL has worked to ensure that the all-red and all-green uniforms don’t appear in the same games, but questions still remain about what can be done to accommodate color blind fans.
