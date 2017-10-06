Speed Climbing, The Fastest Sport In Olympic History, To Debut In 2020
Last August, the International Olympic Committee announced a new roster of events that will be added to the 2020 games in Tokyo, including baseball and softball, karate, skateboarding, climbing, and surfing. The climbing event will include three different disciplines: sport, bouldering, and speed.
Speed climbing will supplant the 100-meter dash as the fastest sport in Olympic history with winning times clocking in around 7 seconds.
For years, the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) has pushed for climbing’s inclusion in the Olympic Summer Games but was passed over. The sport received a second chance for the 2020 Olympics when a new program was introduced that allows the host country to propose sports with local and international appeal.
“We are so happy that Sport Climbing will be participating in the Games of Tokyo,” said IFSC president Marco Scolaris. “The Olympics have been our dream for quite some time, and now the hard work has finally paid off. We would like to thank the IOC for extending a truly unique opportunity to our sport.”
At the 2020 Olympics, 40 climbers (20 men and 20 women) will compete over four days, and the medals will be awarded based on their overall performance across all three disciplines. Currently, the world’s fastest speed climber is Reza Alipour of Iran. The 23-year-old set a world record earlier this year by scaling a 15-meter wall in just 5.48 seconds. The previous record holder was Ukraine’s Danyil Boldyrev who scaled the wall in 5.6 seconds.
Share image by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.
-
Amazon's Alexa Offers A Hilariously Bitter Response When Asked About Its Favorite NBA Team Alexa’s heart clearly lies with Seattle sports teams.
-
Russia's Response To World Cup Seating Requirements Appears To Be Both Unsafe And Pointless Their “solution” appears to be a slap in the face to both FIFA and soccer fans.
-
Terrelle Pryor Says Kansas City Fans Called Him The N-Word “The exact reason why players are kneeling for the anthem.”
-
Tony Romo Is Changing The Broadcast Game With His Amazingly Accurate Play Predictions His enthusiasm and uncanny predictions have brought criticism from old-school fans.
-
I Never Wanted My Son To Be An Athlete — Until Now The lines between athleticism and activism aren’t as divided as I thought.
-
A Gymnast Gave The Crowd A Scare After Falling From The High Bar During His Routine “It’s nothing big or anything.”
-
A Leaked NBA Memo Tells Coaches And Players How To Act During The National Anthem The NBA rule has been on the books for a while, whereas the NFL has no guidelines.
-
The NFL's Solution To The Protest Controversy? Make Every Player Wear Patches With This Empty Slogan Given the NFL’s history, there’s little surprise this was among its first proposed solutions.
-
Do Fantasy Sports Make Fans Less Likely To See Players As Human Beings? An outspoken Seahawks player accuses fans of losing empathy.