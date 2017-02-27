Soccer Player Saves The Life Of Choking Opponent During Match
Teammates and opponents alike should feel a little safer when Francis Kone, a striker for the Czech Republic team, Slovácko, is on the field. During a match yesterday against Bohemians 1905, the opposition’s goalkeeper, Martin Berkovec, collided violently with his own defender, instantly knocking him to the ground. Kone rushed over to the fallen goalkeeper and found him unconscious and swallowing his tongue. Thinking quickly, Kone reached into Berkovec’s mouth and dislodged his tongue from his airway, a move that, according to Czech news outlets, likely saved the player’s life.
While checking to see if an unconscious player has swallowed his tongue might not seem like standard operating procedure for most athletes, Kone has done it several times. “It has been four times,” he said after the game. “Once in Thailand and twice in Africa. I’m always checking the players, to make sure they have not swallowed their tongue.”
Later, Berkovec took to Facebook to thank Kone for his quick thinking:
The accompanying comment, made in his native Czech, reads, “I would like to thank Francis Kone for rescue and emergency at today’s game … I’m glad for the relief and thanks again!!!”
Berkovec stayed the night in a hospital for observation, but is expected to be released today fully recovered.
-
Study Finds LBGTQ Teens Staying Away from SportsYouth sports participation levels among gay students have actually fallen over the last 15 years
-
Oakland A's Pitcher Sean Doolittle Frames The Immigration Issue Perfectly In 2015, Doolittle hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for Syrian refugees
-
Conan O’Brien Plays Soccer in Mexico With Star Gio dos Santos Duo hit the pitch for “Conan Without Borders” immmigration special.
-
Iran Bans Brother and Sister Chess Champs For Violating Religious Law Female chess players increasingly challenge the country’s religous doctrine.
-
Random Act of Sport: Four Girls Are Teamwork Personified As They Evict A Rodent From Their House This humane effort to remove a rat is nothing short of flawless
-
I Don’t Know A Thing About Soccer And Now I’m Coaching My Daughter’s Team. How a self-described ‘geek’ dad took over his daughter's soccer team and surprised everyone
-
Grand Rapid Griffins Celebrate Hockey With Awesome LEGO Stop-Motion Videos 13,562 LEGOs. 3,916 photos. 225 man hours. 1 puck.
-
Will A New Deal Finally Bring NBA D-League Players A Livable Wage? NBA players earn 160 times their minor-league counterparts do, and that’s bad business
-
Nike Golfers Wear All Black In Support Of The Company’s Equality Message The black-out wardrobes made quite an impression on the first day of play.