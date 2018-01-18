Team’s ‘Practice’ For Soccer Goalies Involves Flaming Obstacles, Mud, And Jumping Out Of Trains
Argentine football squad Sportivo Dock Sud may be in country’s fourth division, but it’s pretty clear from their practice methods that the team has no intention of staying there. Or, at the very least, their goalkeeper coach has designs on improving the squad.
There’s nothing wrong with a little ambition among members of a team, but this coach takes training to intense and bizarre new frontiers that would look more appropriate in a Tough Mudder or “American Ninja Warrior” course than at a soccer practice.
Flaming fences, train-jumping, and diving headlong into mud are just another day’s work for any keeper who wishes to remain with the club.
A Latin-American sports network recently compiled a clip of the gauntlet through which all Sportivo Dock Sud goalies must pass. It really is something else:
I can’t speak to the efficacy of these methods, but, considering the team doesn’t appear to have an official website, this video is the team’s debut to a global audience, so… that’s something at least.
Share image via Canal DeporTV/Twitter.
-
Lindsey Vonn Hits The Slopes in A Captain America Speed Suit The Olympic skier said she will represent the American people, not Trump.
-
Gay Olympian Adam Rippon Slams Inclusion Of Mike Pence On U.S. Delegation “I wouldn’t go out of my way to meet somebody like that.”
-
Hockey Fans React To Kid Rock’s Upcoming Performance At The NHL All-Star Game Why would the league ask the intolerant musician to play during ‘Hockey is for Everyone’ month?
-
North Korea And South Korea Agree To Form A Joint Olympic Team The decision comes as both countries resume talks after years of broken communications
-
Colin Kaepernick Is Completing His $1 Million Pledge To Help Fight For Social Justice The final $100,00 will be matched by celebrities.
-
NBA Player Shuts Down Tomi Lahren's 'Shithole' Response With A Moving (And Scathing) Tweet Lahren, smartly, took Gobert’s brilliant and empathetic tweet without further comment.
-
The 76ers Tricked A Blindfolded Fan Into Thinking He Made A 3-Pointer In This Brutal Prank Well, at least the crowd seemed to like the gag.
-
Leonard Fournette Gets Into A Fender Bender, Autographs Dented Bumper For Highway Patrolman Twitter thinks the incident was a conspiracy hatched by an NFL coach.
-
Hawaiian Golfer Keeps Playing After Rumored Missile Launch “I just parred the last hole…”