Serena Williams’ Big Announcement Suggests She Was Pregnant During Her Australian Open Championship Run
Serena Williams broke big news this morning via Snapchat with a photo of her in a swimsuit along with the caption “20 Weeks.” She and her fiance, Alexis Ohanian are expecting their first child together.
Quick math puts 20 weeks back in late 2016, which means Serena won her iconic Australian Open final against her sister Venus while in the early stages of pregnancy.
While many athletes in late-stage pregnancy compete at a high level, Serena has yet to make any indication whether she will take time off from the court or return at all.
