Tens of millions of people across the world gathered to watch the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018.

But only the 200 guests at the after-party were able to see the royals cut loose with a group of A-list celebrities.

Emceed by late-night host James Corden, the event featured food catered by three-star Michelin chef Clare Smyth and a long list of themed cocktails, including a gin and vermouth mixer created for Prince Charles and Camilla.

Royal insiders told The Sun that George Clooney whisked Markle, Duchess of Sussex, away for a dance as well as her new sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Sir Elton John sang karaoke, and actor Idris Elba took a spin on the turntables, mixing up 1960s soul classics and ‘80s dance tunes.

While the wedding was praised by many on this side of the pond for incorporating elements of American culture — from gospel music to an Episcopalian preacher — the after-party featured another American twist: beer pong.

And according to an insider, nobody rocked the red Solo cups like tennis legend Serena Williams.

According to The Sun:

“The bride’s US heritage was marked with the boozy American university drinking game beer pong, where players throw table tennis balls into cups of beers which their opponents then have to consume. The reception insider said: ‘Sere­na Williams played beer pong like it was tennis. Everyone had so much fun with it, there were even fireworks.’”

Williams’ championship performance at the beer pong table could have been because she came to play. While she wore an elegant dress to the after-party, and beneath it was a carefully concealed pair of tennis beer-pong shoes.

From playing party guest rockstar to tennis pro to winning as a new mom and taking it all in stride? That’s just #BeingSerena.

Share image by Aleksandr Osipov/Flickr.