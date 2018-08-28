Serena Williams responds to backlash about her catsuit by competing in a tutu 

On Friday, August 24, French Open president Bernard Guidicelli proved he was completely out of touch by banning Serena Williams from wearing her catsuit in next year’s tournament. “One must respect the game and the place,” Guidicelli said.

The policing of women’s bodies must end. The “respect” that’s needed is for the exceptional talent ⁦@serenawilliams⁩ brings to the game. Criticizing what she wears to work is where the true disrespect lies. https://t.co/ioyP9VTCxM — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 25, 2018

Williams not only wore the “Black Panther”-inspired catsuit because it looks incredible but to help prevent blood clots in her legs.

“I’ve had a lot of problems with my blood clots,” Williams said. “God, I don’t know how many I’ve had in the past 12 months. I’ve been wearing pants in general a lot when I play, so I can keep the blood circulation going.”

Guidicelli’s comments provoked an online backlash, but Williams respected the decision. “I think that obviously, the Grand Slams have a right to do what they want to do,” she said.



Even Nike jumped in on the fray.

You can take the superhero out of her costume, but you can never take away her superpowers. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/dDB6D9nzaD — Nike (@Nike) August 25, 2018

On Monday, August 27, Williams got the last laugh in the first round of the U.S. Open. She wore a custom-designed tutu by Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh and Nike in her match against Magda Linette.

The tutu was accompanied by a pair of black fishnet stockings to help with her blood clots.

Serena Williams responds to controversial catsuit ban by winning first US open match while wearing tutu...https://t.co/Y9J3gu24Em pic.twitter.com/7meBVI8PQC — LADbible (@ladbible) August 28, 2018

Nike also provided Williams with some sparkling silver sneakers with “Serena” branding the outer sole.

Williams defeated Linette 6-4, 6-0 and looked damn good doing it.

