Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More
Sports

Serena Williams Is Already Laying Down Babysitting Rules For Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki

by Penn Collins

July 11, 2017 at 14:40
Copy Link

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?

Serena Williams may be sitting out Wimbledon during her pregnancy, but she’s still giving advice to her peers — although it isn’t about tennis. Following her third-round win, Caroline Wozniacki was asked about serving as an “honorary aunt” for her friend Williams’ child and shared a recent interaction with the sidelined tennis legend.

Wozniacki recalled that Williams had already jokingly questioned the environment that Wozniacki would provide her child as a babysitter. “I usually have candy around the house. That’s not allowed anymore. I’m trying to follow her rules, but we’ll see,” Wozniacki explained.

Williams has an expected due date in late-August or early-September, which coincides with the dates of the U.S. Open, so Caroline might want to get a jump on the candy purge now following her Wimbledon exit at the hands of CoCo Vandeweghe.

Recently on GOOD Sports
What's
this?
return to good.is
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers