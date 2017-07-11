Serena Williams Is Already Laying Down Babysitting Rules For Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki
Serena Williams may be sitting out Wimbledon during her pregnancy, but she’s still giving advice to her peers — although it isn’t about tennis. Following her third-round win, Caroline Wozniacki was asked about serving as an “honorary aunt” for her friend Williams’ child and shared a recent interaction with the sidelined tennis legend.
Wozniacki recalled that Williams had already jokingly questioned the environment that Wozniacki would provide her child as a babysitter. “I usually have candy around the house. That’s not allowed anymore. I’m trying to follow her rules, but we’ll see,” Wozniacki explained.
Williams has an expected due date in late-August or early-September, which coincides with the dates of the U.S. Open, so Caroline might want to get a jump on the candy purge now following her Wimbledon exit at the hands of CoCo Vandeweghe.
