Serena Williams may be sitting out Wimbledon during her pregnancy, but she’s still giving advice to her peers — although it isn’t about tennis. Following her third-round win, Caroline Wozniacki was asked about serving as an “honorary aunt” for her friend Williams’ child and shared a recent interaction with the sidelined tennis legend.

Wozniacki recalled that Williams had already jokingly questioned the environment that Wozniacki would provide her child as a babysitter. “I usually have candy around the house. That’s not allowed anymore. I’m trying to follow her rules, but we’ll see,” Wozniacki explained.

Williams has an expected due date in late-August or early-September, which coincides with the dates of the U.S. Open, so Caroline might want to get a jump on the candy purge now following her Wimbledon exit at the hands of CoCo Vandeweghe.