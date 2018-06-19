Senegal Beats Poland By Scoring The Sneakiest Goal Of The World Cup
Poland fans are crying foul after losing to Senegal on a sneaky goal by a player who seemed to come out of nowhere.
With an hour left in Senegal’s World Cup match versus Poland, the team had a 1-0 lead when its striker, M’Baye Niang, went down with an injury. A minute later, he magically appeared on the pitch, stole a back pass from Poland’s Grzegorz Krychowiak, and scored on an open net.
Respect the hustle! #SEN take a 2-0 lead after this goal from M'Baye Niang.pic.twitter.com/NiMtGBY5Kv— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) June 19, 2018
Those who watched the game were obviously shocked by Niang’s appearance in the backfield because no one knew he was there. But an instant replay from another angle shows the referee told him to re-enter just before the ill-fated back pass was played.
Many people questioned whether the referee should have allowed Niang back on the pitch at that moment. But there is no specific rule for when a ref should or shouldn’t allow an injured player to re-enter the field. The rules simply state: “If the ball is in play, re-entry must be from the touchline [sideline].”
Senegal players were obviously excited after the win.
You just cannot hate this Senegal team.pic.twitter.com/eMAdJ0Faca— FIFA World Cup (@WorldCupHQ) June 19, 2018
So was the manager.
scene of the day Senegal manager Aliou Cissé's celebration when his team scored https://t.co/130wDwgETT— Durutti Degian (@durutti13) June 19, 2018
3 #WorldCup #SEN pic.twitter.com/BXuJJg0FL5
The fans couldn’t have been more excited ...
These Senegal fans are making enough noise for the whole stadium! Absolute legends! #POL #SEN #POLSEN pic.twitter.com/Q8ZaOGn3Ss— COPA90 (@COPA90) June 19, 2018
Think Senegal are going to add something special to this #WorldCup— Piers Edwards (@piers_e) June 19, 2018
This is their second fan group - equally fantastic! pic.twitter.com/exyttuDxnq
… but they still remembered to clean up after the game.
Senegal fans cleaning their section before leaving the stadium after their historic victory against Poland. This is class.— Football Tweets (@FutballTweets) June 19, 2018
The best thing you will see today. pic.twitter.com/3S1laMl9Hy
Share image by Fox Soccer/YouTube.
-
For Teen Athletes, One Sport Is Good But 2 Or More Is Better A recent “Teen Sport in America” study examines the effects of multi-sport participation.
-
Here’s What Happens When Kids Run For 15 Minutes A Day The initiative has an endearing backstory.
-
ESPYs To Posthumously Honor 3 Marjory Stoneman Douglas Coaches For ‘Immeasurable Bravery’ Previous winners include Phil Jackson, Bill Belichick, and Bob Hurley. This year will be different.
-
New James Cameron Documentary Explores The Athlete Vegan Movement “At our very first screening at the Sundance Film Festival, I had a long line of people who wanted to know how to start eating plant-based RIGHT NOW.”
-
The U.S. Isn’t In The World Cup, So You Should Root For Iceland Many are choosing the hot underdog from a cool place.
-
How Skateboarding Flipped Its White Male Image It’s a sport to be enjoyed by all.
-
‘Star Wars’ Composer John Williams Dissed His Beloved Red Sox By Pitching In An Orioles Jersey Some say he went to the dark side.
-
High School Pitcher Skips His Team’s Celebration To Console His Friend On The Opposing Team “Our friendship is more important than just the silly outcome of a game.”
-
D.C. Came Together For The Capitals’ Stanley Cup Victory, And No One Is Enjoying It More Than Alex Ovechkin It was the city’s first major championship in 44 years.