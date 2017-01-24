Random Act Of Sport: Seal Channels Its Inner High Jumper To Avoid Being Eaten By Killer Whales
If you’re really looking to determine the resourcefulness of an animal (humans included), there’s no better test than when they’re in survival mode. Several fishermen off the coast of Vancouver witnessed exactly what a seal was capable of when it used every resource available to find its way into their boat and away from the menacing predators.
According to the person who uploaded the video, the seal had drawn the attention of twelve killer whales and tried three times to scale the side of the boat to safety. Once it managed to avoid the pitfalls of the boat’s engine and find its way aboard, it remained there for 30-45 minutes, not wanting to take any chances that the predators would return.
No sooner does the little guy make it to safety than two of the whales breach, revealing just how close the animal was to becoming a meal.
(The video opens with a bit of profanity due to the tense circumstances, but it gets pretty civil after that.)
The drama doesn’t end there, however. The number of whales threatening becomes clear as they continue to circle the boat, hoping for the seal’s return.
When the seal finally does return to the water, the boaters bid the animal farewell with a mantra it likely knows all too well—“survive.”
-
Tom Brady Wore A Truly Bizarre Jacket And The Internet Had A Field Day Welcome to Inflategate
-
Pro Soccer Player Quits The MLS To Care For His Dog That’s Been Diagnosed With Cancer He’s walking away from a million dollars a year to be with his pup.
-
Company CEO Pays For Employees To Travel To Women’s March On Washington “The election felt like a slap in the face”
-
Giant Piles Of Discarded ‘Shared Bikes’ Are Turning Chinese Sidewalks Into Dumping Grounds These bikes are essentially treated like litter by the people using them, causing big problems.
-
When Serena Williams Asks For An Apology, This Reporter Can’t Say ‘I’m Sorry’ Fast Enough “You should apologize. Do you want to apologize?”
-
See This Baseball Legend’s Genuinely Emotional Reaction The Moment He Finds Out He Made The Hall Of Fame Watch as he digests the news, then see the emotion that follows.
-
This Wild Acrobatic Activity Is Now Officially Considered A Sport But hold on, some municipalities still consider the sport to be a criminal activity
-
Random Act Of Sport: Restaurant Employees Turn Utensils Into Weapons In Foiling Robber The robber didn’t expect the “fight” in “fight or flight”
-
Cowboys Fan Learns The Obvious Lesson Of Why You Don’t Get A ‘Super Bowl Champions’ Tattoo Mid-Playoffs Predictably, sports fans on social media had no sympathy for his brazen act.