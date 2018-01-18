NBA Player Shuts Down Tomi Lahren's 'Shithole' Response With A Moving (And Scathing) Tweet
Rudy Gobert has lived his adult life as a foreigner in the United States, playing for the Utah Jazz since joining the league from France in 2013. It’s unlikely that President Trump had France or any other western European countries in mind when he made his now-infamous comments about immigrants from “shithole” countries, but that didn’t stop Gobert from speaking up as an immigrant himself.
When right-wing spokesperson and media personality Tomi Lahren doubled down on Trump’s remarks with the below tweet which transcended insensitivity right into ignorance, Gobert was quick to speak up from his personal experience as an ex-pat in the U.S.
Rather than return a message that clearly came from a place of hate and intolerance, Gobert shut down Tomi’s line of thinking with questions about hope and dreams. In a scathing mic drop, he finished off his tweet that essentially destroys Lahren’s entire raison d’être.
Gobert’s own NBA dreams were realized, but it’s clear from his response to Lahren and Trump’s remarks that this doesn’t mean he’s willfully ignorant of the plight that millions of others face in pursuing their dreams in the United States.
Share image via Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images.
Share image via Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images.
-
Lindsey Vonn Hits The Slopes in A Captain America Speed Suit The Olympic skier said she will represent the American people, not Trump.
-
Gay Olympian Adam Rippon Slams Inclusion Of Mike Pence On U.S. Delegation “I wouldn’t go out of my way to meet somebody like that.”
-
Team’s ‘Practice’ For Soccer Goalies Involves Flaming Obstacles, Mud, And Jumping Out Of Trains The workout looks like it was inspired by a drill sergeant's fever dream.Team’s ‘Practice’ For Soccer Goalies Involves Flaming Obstacles, Mud, And Jumping Out Of Trains
-
Hockey Fans React To Kid Rock’s Upcoming Performance At The NHL All-Star Game Why would the league ask the intolerant musician to play during ‘Hockey is for Everyone’ month?
-
North Korea And South Korea Agree To Form A Joint Olympic Team The decision comes as both countries resume talks after years of broken communications
-
Colin Kaepernick Is Completing His $1 Million Pledge To Help Fight For Social Justice The final $100,00 will be matched by celebrities.
-
The 76ers Tricked A Blindfolded Fan Into Thinking He Made A 3-Pointer In This Brutal Prank Well, at least the crowd seemed to like the gag.
-
Leonard Fournette Gets Into A Fender Bender, Autographs Dented Bumper For Highway Patrolman Twitter thinks the incident was a conspiracy hatched by an NFL coach.
-
Hawaiian Golfer Keeps Playing After Rumored Missile Launch “I just parred the last hole…”