Ronda Rousey Took A Low-Profile Trip To Standing Rock, Offering Support And Supplies To Protesters
Ronda Rousey may have suffered a career setback with her devastating loss to Amanda Nunes, but it appears she’s already dusting herself off to wage another fight, albeit one a long way from the octagon. The iconic MMA star headed to Standing Rock, where she showed her support for the protestors by taking photos and meetings with those on the front lines of the battle.
Since Rousey has made herself pretty scarce since her late-December loss, there are no interviews or Instagram posts that divulge whether Donald Trump’s recent action was the impetus for this trip or if it had been planned prior. On Tuesday, Trump signed an executive order overruling the Army Corps of Engineers’ decision to pause construction so that the environmental impact may be more closely examined.
Regardless of the timing, the protesters appear very happy to host the celebrated athlete:
A subsequent TMZ interview of Linda Black Elk (the middle subject in the picture), revealed more about Rousey’s surprise appearance:
...she’s an incredible person and just so humble. She wasn’t asking for any publicity. And when I talked to her about that, she basically said that she felt like a disappointment, just that everyone was really upset with her, and I couldn’t believe I was doing it, but it was very important for me to tell her how important she is to the Native community in particular. She told me that she would come back and stand right on the front lines and get pepper sprayed alongside everyone else!”
Another report from TMZ states Rousey actively tried to avoid recognition as part of a group delivering food, tents, and stoves to those in the encampment.
That’s all we know about Rousey’s business at Standing Rock, which seems to be her intent.
-
Famous Athletes Pushing 40—And Pushing Boundaries The dominance of older athletes is changing the way we think of peak performance and career longevity
-
Wife Of Falcons Player Goes Into Labor During Playoff Game And Sticks Around, Earning A Game Ball From The Team This amazing story raises the bar for superfans everywhere
-
Usain Bolt Experiences Unexpected, Crushing Defeat The legendary sprinter’s record is tarnished—and it’s not even his fault
-
Gut-Wrenching POV Avalanche Footage Shows How Frantic And Desperate The Rescue Effort Can Be ‘I felt bizarrely emotionless and wondered for a moment what death would be like’
-
Two Korean Basketball Teams Bust Out A Truly Awesome Mannequin Challenge...Mid-Game This is impressive enough to bring the fad back from the dead for a day or two
-
This Basketball Player Just Can’t Stop Falling Over After Losing Her Shoe During Play If you ever doubted the importance of footwear on a basketball court...
-
Celebrated Sideline Reporter Erin Andrews Just Revealed She Was Battling Cancer During The 2016 NFL Season She quietly endured two surgeries while maintaining her day job
-
Cab Driver Can’t Believe He’s Driving NFL Legend John Elway It happened in Washington, D.C.
-
Fans Gather At Kansas City Ballpark To Mourn The Passing Of Royals Pitch Yordano Ventura The 25-year-old died suddenly on Sunday in the Dominican Republic