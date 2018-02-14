Even When You Put Them In Sweaters, Robots Are Terrible Skiers
While actual humans may be using the Olympic games at Pyeongchang to demonstrate how well they can ski, a group of scientists and students about 60 miles away used the snowy conditions to show how well their robot creations can tackle the slopes.
Unfortunately for the great minds behind the robots, it seems that humans are still miles ahead of the robots in this arena. Eight robots competed in a downhill course, and while only one would win the title of “Best Skiing Robot,” the honor was more accurately tantamount to “Least-Awful Skiing Robot.” The modest exercise took the mechanical creations down an 80-meter course complete with ski gates that appeared to exist more as suggestions than actual prerequisites.
In order to gain entry, engineers had to submit “humanoid” robots — ones that resemble a person by having two legs and joints approximating knees and elbows — that must stand at least 50 centimeters (19.7 inches) tall. Sure, that’s far shorter than the average person, but it’s a fair enough stipulation this early on in the “let’s make robots ski” effort.
On the bright side, the robot competitors were wearing some adorable sweaters during the exhibition.
On a slightly darker note, though, the robots lacked heads, which made for a sort of uncanny-valley visual that may be hard for some to forget anytime soon.
While this may be a comical early effort at skiing, it’s clear from the recent work of Boston Dynamics that it’s only a matter of time and funding before these engineers create a mechanical object that puts the likes of Lindsey Vonn or Shaun White to shame.
But in the meantime, let’s delight in the robots’ folly and celebrate our indefinite dominance on the slopes.
Share image via Robert McGregor/YouTube.
-
Adam Rippon Would Like To Dedicate His Olympic Medals To Reese Witherspoon The Olympic skater also mentioned his mom.
-
From Meditation To Mind Runs, Olympians And Paralympians Share Tips For Mental Training A new video series looks at how athletes train their minds.
-
Will The Olympics' Green Makeover Have Lasting Effects? Rising global temperatures may make cities too warm to host the Winter Games in the future.
-
NFL’s First Female Coach Wants Women To Be Empowered By Football “When I got on the field, I was 6’10.”
-
Tony Romo Put On His Broadcasting Hat During A Golf Round, Announcing His Own Play Even when faced with a tough shot, Romo didn’t lose his sense of humor.
-
A Fearless Fan Snuck His Way Onto An Icy Slide During The Olympics Opening Ceremony The impressive slide was overshadowed by off-put fans and officials expecting the worst.
-
Experiencing A Skeleton Sled Race From A First-Person Perspective Is Terrifying The racer sits atop a sled equipped with no brakes or steering.
-
Mike Pence Got Very Defensive With His 'Support' Of An Openly Gay Team USA Skater And in the pair of tweets, he works in two mentions of “fake news.”
-
How A Thrill-Seeking Personality Can Help Olympic Athletes A psychology professor looks at the minds of risk-takers. A psychology professor looks at the mind of risk-takers.