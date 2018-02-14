Between his charismatic personality, outspoken views, and of course, his tremendous success in the early days of the Olympics, figure skater Adam Rippon has quickly become one of the biggest celebrities of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Adam Rippon’s outstanding turn in the team competition ultimately netted the U.S. a bronze medal in the event, but after his exemplary performance, he was quick to explain who he was skating for during that event.

Speaking to NBC after his performance in the team event, he explained, “There are so many emotions when I step on the ice,” he said. “I want to represent my country to the best of my abilities. I want to make Reese Witherspoon proud.”

Millions of Reese Witherspoon and “Big Little Lies” fans can relate.

Earlier in the week, Reese Witherspoon had advertised her adoration of the skating phenom, citing him as “Reason #1” to watch the Olympics.

Witherspoon herself was quick to respond to Rippon’s subsequent praise via her Twitter account:

In turn, Rippon, the social media master that he is, joked about his long wait to get recognized by the A-list actress in an interview with NBC.

“When I saw it I said, ‘Reese, finally! What’s taken you so long?’ On some sort of level I feel deeply connected to her now, and I owe a lot of this medal to her, and to my mom. But more to Reese in a way because she has more followers on Instagram.”

Adam Rippon’s mom better find some more followers if she wants to remain on his list of thanked parties. Fortunately, this statement by her world-famous son might be just the thing that ups her Instagram followers.

Witherspoon, meanwhile, isn’t solely focused on Rippon’s success, though he may be her most outspoken fan at the games. She’s also posted tweets of support for snowboard gold medalist Chloe Kim, and fellow figure skater Mirai Nagasu.

It’s not too late to get Reese out to the games to show her support in person, is it?