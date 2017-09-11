Reds Manager Bryan Price Stops Arguing To Hear ‘God Bless America’
As Tom Hanks said in “A League of Their Own,” there’s no crying in baseball, but the sport does have a long-standing tradition of on-field arguments.
Baseball managers have famously thrown tantrums, screamed expletives, and kicked dirt on the shoes of umpires while protesting calls and protecting players. Managers such as Billy Martin and Earl Weaver were known for turning the spectacle into an art form.
On Sunday, the Cincinnati Reds’ Bryan Price showed that a manager can be furious while still being able to reign in their rage for a moment of patriotism.
In the top of the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett wasn’t happy about a called third strike that ended the inning. So he slammed his helmet to the ground and was promptly ejected by home plate umpire Shane Livensparger.
As players switched sides, Price came out of the dugout to argue the call and ejection but then collected himself and put his hand over his heart — along with umpires Livensparger and Jerry Layne — for the singing of “God Bless America.”
After the song, Price apparently forgot about the argument and calmly walked back to the dugout.
“That was the most interested in an argument that I’ve ever been,” catcher Tucker Barnhart told USA Today. “I was really anxious to see what was going to happen. Is he going to argue through ‘God Bless America’?”
Like many MLB teams, the Mets play “God Bless America” at home games during the seventh-inning stretch on Sundays or holidays, but not all baseball fans like the idea. A recent poll found that 61% of baseball fans don’t want the song played during games, and some even find it offensive. Atheists often don’t like the song’s references to God, and some Christians find it ridiculous that God plays favorites when it comes to nation-blessing.
The Reds won the game 10-5.
Share image via Major League Baseball.
-
The Man Who Taught Canada To Love Basketball Drake, Steve Nash, and others discuss the impact of Vince Carter in a new documentary.
-
Texas A&M Head Coach Kevin Sumlin Receives Threatening, Racist Letter At His Family’s Home It may have been mailed from a Houston country club.
-
A Record Number Of Out Gay Athletes Are Playing College Football This Year “They all said, 'we’ve got your back.' They told me how proud they were of me.”
-
Former NFL Lineman John Urschel Was A Full-Time Student At MIT While Playing For The Ravens It’s amazing that he pulled it off.
-
Michael Bennett Did Not Mince Words As He Described Being Detained By Cops The outspoken player says he was mistreated for "simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time."
-
NBA Coach Leads Campaign To Remove Confederate Monuments In His City “I want those things out of our city.”
-
College Football Crowd Stops To Wave To Children At Nearby Hospital The University of Iowa officially has the best new football tradition.
-
A Blind USC Player Pulled Off The Most Exciting Play In College Football’s First Week On Saturday, Jake Olson’s lifelong dream came true to a packed house in Los Angeles.
-
Syrian Refugee Turned Olympic Swimmer Faces Fears In Return To Budapest ‘I promised myself that I would come back here differently.’ “I promised myself that I would come back here differently.”