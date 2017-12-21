Worthy Cause Countdown: Help These Young Soccer Players Buy Goals
Each day from Dec. 14 through Dec. 25, GOOD Sports will feature a worthy school athletic program in need of funding.
Head soccer coach Daniel Holbrook has a good problem at R.B. Stall High School in North Charleston, South Carolina: too many willing athletes.
Holbrook is currently training three soccer teams made up of 80 student-athletes on a small field. Despite the limited resources, he knows the value in exposing these kids to sports:
“Sports is a necessary unifying force in this area. Many kids NEED sports teams as a way to be free. They need sports as a way to join in the school and be a part of something larger than themselves.”
Three-quarters of the students at R.B. Stall come from low-income housing, and Holbrook has insufficient funding for his team. He turned to DonorsChoose.org to raise $612 — money that would enable him to purchase two portable soccer goals.
“These goals will allow us to give each team an area on the field that they can call theirs, and they will not have to share space or the one goal that we have now. We can also add more kids to the team, which will make more kids a part of Stall Soccer!”
At the time this story was posted, the team was $287 short of their goal (pun not intended).
Please consider supporting this project or another school athletic program in need.
Editor’s note: Some projects listed on DonorsChoose.org have donations matched by Dick’s Sporting Goods, which is a non-editorial presenting partner of GOOD Sports. Share image via R.B. Stall High School/DonorsChoose.org.
Share image via R.B. Stall High School/DonorsChoose.org.
