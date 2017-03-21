UNC Charlotte might be in the tournament, but the students still have a case of March Madness. In this high-drama buzzer-beater, three students effortlessly move a wadded-up paper ball through the classroom, culminating in a no-look shot that’s nothing but, er … h can.

Here’s the video, with the stakes raised even higher, thanks to an overdubbed audio track from real basketball announcers:

Let’s give the edge to the celebrating kids—the one in the Lucha Libre mask heading straight toward the camera before a last-minute head fake is worthy of the tournament itself.