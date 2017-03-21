Students Use Teamwork To Sink A No-Look Shot Behind Their Professor’s Back
UNC Charlotte might be in the tournament, but the students still have a case of March Madness. In this high-drama buzzer-beater, three students effortlessly move a wadded-up paper ball through the classroom, culminating in a no-look shot that’s nothing but, er … h can.
Here’s the video, with the stakes raised even higher, thanks to an overdubbed audio track from real basketball announcers:
Let’s give the edge to the celebrating kids—the one in the Lucha Libre mask heading straight toward the camera before a last-minute head fake is worthy of the tournament itself.
Recently on GOOD Sports
-
Trump Says He’s The Reason NFL Teams Aren’t Signing KaepernickThe President tells supporters that teams are afraid of getting a “nasty tweet” from him
-
A Former Olympic Snowboarder On His Journey From Tragedy To Mindfulness After a brain injury derailed his career, Kevin Pearce dedicated his life to teaching others to love their brain After a brain injury derailed his snowboarding career, Kevin Pearce dedicated his life to teaching others to love their brain
-
Olympian Pens Letter To Trump Imploring Him To End His Campaign Of ‘Fear And Hatred’The first Muslim-American woman to win an Olympic medal has powerful words for Trump
-
‘Friday Night Lights’ Star Zach Gilford Just Conquered The LA Marathon To Benefit Planned Parenthood His marathon performance was also incredibly impressive from an athletic standpoint
-
Pentagon Tells Employees Not To Stream March Madness Because They’re Wasting Military Resources It’s difficult to buy into their logic
-
Coach K, Barkley Speak Out Against HB2 During NCAA Tournament The NCAA has removed tournament games from North Carolina in response to the bill
-
To Advance Equality, US Women’s Hockey Team May Boycott World Championships The world’s top-ranked team is taking a stand for equitable wages and support from USA Hockey
-
How Much Math Do You Need To Win Your March Madness Pool? A Mathematics Professor Explains The probability of winning isn’t good ...
-
What Barack Obama’s March Madness Bracket Says About The Most Basketball-Loving President Ever “Citizenship is like sportsmanship”