Random Act Of Sports: Cyclist Uses An Impressive Acrobatic Pose To Cruise By His Competition
Normally a “random” act of sports wouldn’t take place in a sporting context such as this cycling race, but one rider revealed a unique skill set affording him an aerodynamic edge over his competitors. Seeing a rigid planking pose in a yoga class may not be “random,” but amid a pack of racing cyclists, the descriptor sure fits.
In the course of a cycling race, aerodynamics can have a profound effect on performance and success, so cyclists will even go so far as to remove their leg hair to try and gain an advantage. We can’t account for the whereabouts of professional cyclist Michael Guerra’s leg hair, but it’s clear from this video that he does have full faith in the virtue of streamlining oneself.
The Italian rider showed just how far this tactic goes in a race, unclipping from his pedals to plank atop his speeding bike’s seat and shooting past the other cyclists in the process.
The results are so profound in this downhill scenario, it may cause one to wonder why more cyclists don’t adopt this strategy. But after watching the dismount and the remount, along with the compromised stability the plank pose presents, it’s clear that this advantage comes at a cost, albeit one Michael Guerra will hopefully never have to pay.
Judging by other videos of the cyclist, he isn’t one to take the well-worn path when it comes to racing or training.
This guy needs to write a book on his unorthodox approach to cycling.
Share image via Tyler Ferreria/YouTube.
-
Using Only Snowshoes, An Artist Created An Impressive Sprawling Design On Target Field The 59- year-old artist typically covers 25 miles of snow to create these large-scale masterpieces.
-
Eagles’ Victory Proves That Activism Is Not A Distraction It’s time to put that falsehood to rest.
-
In The Congo Dreaming Of The NBA Orlando Magic’s Bismack Biyombo Sparks Basketball Fever In His Home Country Orlando Magic’s Bismack Biyombo Is Growing Basketball In His Home Country
-
Eli Manning And Odell Beckham Recreated ‘Dirty Dancing’ For A Hilarious Super Bowl Ad Eli’s team may be down in the dumps, but he’s had the time of his life.
-
Already, A Growing List Of Eagles Are Refusing A White House Visit To many players, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue isn't what it used to be.
-
Injured Eagles QB Carson Wentz Sent A Selfless Message To His Replacement Before The Super Bowl Facing a bittersweet scenario, the injured quarterback was all class in wishing his replacement the best.
-
Even Casual Fans Can Answer These 5 Football Questions That Jeopardy Contestants Couldn't Even the basic, low-dollar questions stumped the players.
-
NFL Foundation And Minnesota Vikings Refurbish Youth Fields In Minneapolis Before Hosting The Super Bowl “It was a great improvement to come in, as a player, and play for the first time in my life on a real field.”
-
Michigan State Students Protest In Response To The Handling Of The Larry Nassar Case Students cried “Shame! Shame! Shame!” following the newly-elected president’s remarks.