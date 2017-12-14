After Being Shot In The Head Twice, Former Rams Receiver Stedman Bailey Is Ready To Return To The NFL
The 2017 NFL season has seen its share of great comebacks. Rams quarterback Jared Goff has been incredible under center after a shaky rookie season left his career in doubt. Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is having a more-than-1,000-yard season after playing only nine games last year because of injury.
But 2018 may be poised to see one of the most heroic comebacks in the league’s history.
Former Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey says he’s been cleared by doctors to play for the NFL after recovering from being shot in the head twice. “Doctors say I can play,” Bailey told DubVNation. “But it’ll be up to teams to clear me, which I’ll be looking at this offseason.”
Bailey was shot while sitting in a car with three friends in Miami, Florida, in November 2015. Around 30 bullets ripped through the car in a shooting believed to be a case of mistaken identity.
Although the shots fractured his skull and didn’t harm any brain tissue, Bailey’s doctors had told him that while he might regain his ability to walk, his days in the NFL were over. But Bailey’s goal was different. He soon regained his ability to walk and then jog, and eventually, he began working out with Steelers receiver Antonio Brown and Giants quarterback Geno Smith during the last offseason.
Sted you coming back???? Yes! I been delayed but never denied. & it’s all becoming crystal Clear now. So I will continue to work, work , work. That’s what I know. 10 toes down . #livingtestimony I’m just here to remind y’all ‼️ My guys @receiverfactory & @jtssportsperformance1 applying the pressure. Stick drill
Over the summer, Bailey had the metal pieces in his skull replaced with a large barrier of titanium for extra protection. He is now a free agent and looks to sign with an NFL team for the 2018 season.
“I’ll be looking for teams to bring me in for workouts so they can see me move personally,” Bailey told DubVNation. “From there I know I’ll be good. Steddy ambition baby!”
Share image (cropped) by Shea Huening/Flickr.
-
After An NFL Quarterback Was Rude To Reporters, His Mom Forced Him To Make An Apology Rushing linebackers are no match for a mother’s scolding over manners.
-
Golfer’s Amazing Trick Shot Shows Just How Difficult It Is To Read A Green This exercise in patience and tenacity pays off for both the golfer and the viewer.
-
A Very Creative NFL Player Blamed His Positive Drug Test On A Supernatural Encounter He offered a very silly explanation in the face of a very serious issue.
-
Olympic Channel Debuts Docu-Series Highlighting Transgender Athletes “If they touch on our values, and their impact crosses borders and boundaries, then it’s an Olympic story.”
-
Worthy Cause Countdown: Help This Softball Team Raise $180 For Equipment Help these young athletes buy equipment during the 12 Days of Giftmas.
-
LiAngelo Ball Admits He Only Thanked Trump Because UCLA Made Him Do It But his father sent Trump a peace offering.
-
Hockey Legend Luc Robitaille’s Wife Admits To Being Harassed By Donald Trump “He was aggressive and told me I was coming home with him.”
-
Brave Little Brother Thinks His Sister's Wrestling Match Is Real, Rushes To Her Defense He doesn’t hesitate for a second once he believes his sister is in danger.
-
U.S. Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn Opens Up About What Happened After She Criticized Trump “I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president.”