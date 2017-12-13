An L.A. Rams Player Gave An Amazing Holiday Gift To Hundreds Of Elementary School Kids
Andrew Whitworth has made a name for himself in the NFL as a fearsome Pro Bowl lineman, but his acts off the field have endeared him not just to Rams fans, but the Los Angles community at large. In typical generous fashion, Whitworth celebrated turning 36 by visiting Grape Street Elementary, gifting students with much more than his presence. The offensive tackle arrived with more than 550 bikes and helmets — one for every student enrolled at the school.
Though Whitworth orchestrated the event with school administrators, the kids were kept in the dark until he made the big reveal, which was captured on video.
Not only did Whitworth go entirely out-of-pocket to pay for the hundreds of bikes, but he personally took it upon himself to ensure that his act didn’t deprive any other shoppers of bikes, according to L.A. Times reporter Lindsey Thiry (via FTW). The massive undertaking required several moving trucks just to transport and house the bikes prior to the big reveal.
Whitworth’s generosity made both national and local headlines, but also garnered a shout-out from his (much younger) teammate and Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who couldn’t resist a dig at Whitworth’s age while commending the gesture.
The nature of the dangerous sport and the league’s ownership make careers as long and productive as Whitworth’s a rarity. It’s clear from his track record of charitable giving that he doesn’t take his good fortune for granted, all the while allowing his community to enjoy his success as well. Recently, Whitworth pledged $5,000 per game played to provide assistance to the families affected and displaced by the recent California wildfires.
It’s anyone’s guess as to what Whitworth has up his sleeve for his next charitable act, but he can spend the interim knowing that he’s made a big difference for many children in his recently-adopted hometown of Los Angeles.
Share image via Lindsey Thiry/Twitter.
-
After An NFL Quarterback Was Rude To Reporters, His Mom Forced Him To Make An Apology Rushing linebackers are no match for a mother’s scolding over manners.
-
Golfer’s Amazing Trick Shot Shows Just How Difficult It Is To Read A Green This exercise in patience and tenacity pays off for both the golfer and the viewer.
-
A Very Creative NFL Player Blamed His Positive Drug Test On A Supernatural Encounter He offered a very silly explanation in the face of a very serious issue.
-
Olympic Channel Debuts Docu-Series Highlighting Transgender Athletes “If they touch on our values, and their impact crosses borders and boundaries, then it’s an Olympic story.”
-
Worthy Cause Countdown: Help This Softball Team Raise $180 For Equipment Help these young athletes buy equipment during the 12 Days of Giftmas.
-
After Being Shot In The Head Twice, Former Rams Receiver Stedman Bailey Is Ready To Return To The NFL “Doctors say I can play.”
-
LiAngelo Ball Admits He Only Thanked Trump Because UCLA Made Him Do It But his father sent Trump a peace offering.
-
Hockey Legend Luc Robitaille’s Wife Admits To Being Harassed By Donald Trump “He was aggressive and told me I was coming home with him.”
-
Brave Little Brother Thinks His Sister's Wrestling Match Is Real, Rushes To Her Defense He doesn’t hesitate for a second once he believes his sister is in danger.