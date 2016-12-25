Worthy Cause Countdown: This Brooklyn Middle School Needs $224 For Basketball Uniforms

From December 14 through December 25, GOOD Sports will feature the worthiest school athletic programs in need of funding.

New York’s P.S.181, an 85 percent black K-8 school in Flatbush, takes pride in its basketball program—organizing developmental teams and hosting clinics and counseling sessions led by the Brooklyn Ballers Basketball Mentoring Program. But one thing is holding the program back: lack of uniforms.

“In many cases the boys wear worn, old, or inappropriate outfits to practice,” Mr. Stuart, who teaches fifth grade and coordinates the basketball program, writes on DonorsChoose.org. He explains the impact:

It can at times provide moments of embarrassment and teasing from peers … A few times players have missed practice because they lacked the means to have a proper practice uniform. In some cases, arguments happened because of what someone was wearing.

To level the apparel playing field, Stuart is raising funds for new jerseys and basketball shorts. As he writes:

The physical appearance of an individual can shape how they feel about themselves. ... it can affect their confidence and performance in a positive way.

The basketball program needs $542 to restock its wardrobe and is now just $224 from that target. You can donate here.

Editor’s note: Some projects listed on donorschoose.org have donations matched by Dick’s Sporting Goods, which is a non-editorial presenting partner of GOOD Sports.