Prince Harry Had An Amazing Reaction To A Little Girl Stealing His Popcorn
On Wednesday night, Prince Harry learned the hard way that his royal status doesn’t preclude him from being targeted for theft. Fortunately for the prince, the adorable perpetrator was only after Harry’s popcorn.
2-year-old Emily Henson, the daughter of competing Paralympian (and Harry’s friend) Dave Henson, was being held by her mom, Hayley, when she spotted the prince’s popcorn.
The cute incident took place at the Invictus Games held this year in Toronto. Harry was in attendance with the Hensons to catch a men’s volleyball match that night and was following the action when the young girl made her move. Then another one. And another one. After repeated handfuls, Harry noticed what was going on, pulling the popcorn away, then offering her some in a charitable fashion while making faces to elicit a laugh from the girl.
The entire incident was caught on video because, well, when are there ever NOT cameras on Prince Harry?
Share image via ITV News/Twitter.
