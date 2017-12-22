Worthy Cause Countdown: This Softball Team Needs $573 For Uniforms
Each day from Dec. 14 through Dec. 25, GOOD Sports will feature a worthy school athletic program in need of funding.
The girls of the Perquimans County Middle School softball team have grit, determination and a district championship title. What they don’t have are uniforms. The North Carolina school is designated Title I, and more than half of the students come from low-income households, leaving little funds for athletics.
Those circumstances have not held back the girls softball team. As eighth-grade teacher Kaley Kiffner explained on DonorsChoose.org:
“The student-athletes in our county come from a wide span of economic, racial, and social backgrounds with over 60% of our Title I school on free and reduced lunch plans. However, regardless of where they each came from, as they step out onto the field, they are united by the love of the game and become an outstanding team family.”
Kiffner is using DonorsChoose.org to raise money for new uniforms that would be passed on, hopefully for years to come.
“Our girls display both physical and mental agility during their games, but they are lacking the updated uniforms needed to have a superstar presence on the field. With your help, however, we can support our softball team by providing them with the attire they need to look and feel like fierce competitors!”
Please consider supporting this project or another school athletic program in need.
Editor’s note: Some projects listed on DonorsChoose.org have donations matched by Dick’s Sporting Goods, which is a non-editorial presenting partner of GOOD Sports. Share image via Perquimans County Middle School/DonorsChoose.org.
