Worthy Cause Countdown: This Los Angeles Girls’ Lacrosse Team Needs $246 For Goggles
From December 14 through December 25, GOOD Sports will feature the worthiest school athletic programs in need of funding.
Paula Borstel, a science teacher at Palos Verdes Peninsula High School in Southern California, doubles as varsity and junior varsity girls’ lacrosse head coach. Despite an active athletic boosters club and a successful boys’ lacrosse program, the girls’ lacrosse team struggles to scrap together the equipment necessary for the notoriously gear-intensive sport. Borstel explains:
To ensure player safety, I must insist that everyone wears protective eyewear during all practices and games. However, not all of my players can afford the safety equipment needed to play lacrosse.
This holiday season Borstel is asking the internet community for help in purchasing extra gear. The team needs $689 for five pairs of goggles and four heart rate monitors—it’s currently $246 from its goal.
Please consider donating here.
Editor’s note: Some projects listed on DonorsChoose.org have donations matched by Dick’s Sporting Goods, which is a noneditorial presenting partner of GOOD Sports.
