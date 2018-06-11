D.C. Came Together For The Capitals’ Stanley Cup Victory, And No One Is Enjoying It More Than Alex Ovechkin

It’s been 26 years since a Washington, D.C. sports franchise won a major title. But that all changed on Thursday, June 7, when the Washington Capitals defeated the Las Vegas Golden Knights in game 5 of the best-of-7 series Stanley Cup Finals.

It was also the franchise’s first Stanley Cup victory in its 44-year history.

Washington D.C. is a diverse city fueled by the divisive power of politics, so the power and beauty of the entire city coming together for the Capitals cannot be overstated.

Portrait gallery steps are overflowing pic.twitter.com/EDgoiWbFWo — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) June 7, 2018

Even though the final game of the series was played many miles away in the Nevada desert, fans filled Capital One Arena to watch the game together. And the entire arena was ecstatic.

THE CAPS ARE STANLEY CUP CHAMPS. BUSTIN LOOSE IS PLAYING. 26 YEARS IN THE MAKING. THEY DID IT FOR THE CITY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/GINclXSumx — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) June 8, 2018

The celebration continued in the streets and in bars throughout the nation’s capital.

The party continues hours after the Stanley Cup was captured. First time I have ever heard this song in reference to a DC team. pic.twitter.com/zg2Qgn16dJ — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) June 8, 2018

But no one seems to be celebrating the victory more enthusiastically than the Capitals’ star left-winger and recently-crowned Conn Smythe playoff MVP, Alex Ovechkin. It shouldn’t be a surprise, since his first message to the people of D.C. after winning was, “It’s going to be so crazy. Get some beer. Get some whatever. Start celebrating. We’re the Stanley Cup champions.”

Ovechkin created a one-man flash mob by showing up with the Stanley Cup at Georgetown.

He took off his top and made water angels at the Washington Harbour waterfront.

He’s been sleeping with the cup.

To top it all off, after throwing out the first pitch at a Washington Nationals game, Ovechkin even did a keg stand out of the Stanley Cup in a half-buttoned Nationals jersey.

Oh my god Alex Ovechkin was doing keg stands out of the Stanley Cup in the middle of Georgetown after throwing out the first pitch at a Nationals game and then ended up swimming half-naked in a fountain and I never thought i’d say this but this was all worth the 44-year wait pic.twitter.com/WZ5Bfh2aEM — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 10, 2018

