Hall of Fame boxer Oscar de la Hoya spent years running in the same glitzy circles as Donald Trump, but in a recent ad the former champ takes a swing at the president. The ad for De la Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions advertises a Cinco de Mayo fight between two Mexican boxers and features the fighters busting through a concrete wall.

More scathing than the imagery has been De la Hoya’s response when asked about it. "The idea of a wall was a direct hit to Trump, obviously, given what’s taking place, and given the comments that Trump has made had really impacted many people and have rubbed many people the wrong way,” he said. “This is letting him know that not every Mexican is what he’s stated they are. Mexicans are hard workers."

The boxing legend appears more than happy to reiterate his feelings on the President’s diplomacy or lack thereof.

De la Hoya has long been critical of Trump’s remarks about Mexican immigrants and the proposed relationship between the two nations. Last year, De la Hoya invited then-candidate Trump to another Cinco de Mayo fight, but after accepting the invite Trump bailed on the event, allegedly angered by comments from De la Hoya.

De la Hoya owns up to his comments, saying, “He said, ‘I would love to go,’ and he was actually ready to attend the fight, but then a few minutes later some comments that I made about him cheating in golf came out.”

AP reporter Tim Dahlberg wrote up Oscar’s account of a golf match between himself and Trump.

The former boxing champion said Trump hit his first ball into the water, hit a second out of bounds, then a third into the water again. His fourth ball then went into the bushes. "Donald, what he does is he tees off first so we go off to our balls and what do we see but Donald Trump right in the middle of the fairway," De La Hoya said. "He said, 'Hey look, I found my first ball.'" On the next hole, a par-3, De La Hoya said Trump hit into some bushes and again went ahead of the other players in his cart. When the rest of the group got to the green, he said Trump's ball was 3 feet from the hole. "And by the way I'm picking it up," De La Hoya quoted Trump as saying. "It's a gimme."

The boxer later went on record with his remarks, which reportedly caused a falling out between him and the candidate, stating, "Golf is a gentleman's sport. You don't lie about your score, you don't lie about moving your ball. It goes to show what we're dealing with."

Based on the recent ad, it certainly doesn’t look like they’ll be putting the past behind them anytime soon.