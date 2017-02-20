Viwers of the Genesis Open golf tournament noticed that many of the golfers’ outfits felt more appropriate for a funeral than a golf tourney. Prior to the contest, Nike released its “Equality” campaign reminding athletes and fans that equal rights extends from the playing field to every aspect of life. The campaign included this simple image:

And a moving TV spot featuring LeBron James, Serena Williams and Kevin Durant as well:

In a show of solidarity, Nike-sponsored golfers of all backgrounds rocked monochromatically black outfits for the opening day of the Genesis Tournament in Pacific Palisades, CA.

Cody Gribble

Kyle Stanley

Harris English

Nick Watney

Tony Finau

Brooks Koepka

Jhonattan Vegas

Jason Day

Kevin Chappell