Nike Golfers Wear All Black In Support Of The Company’s Equality Message
Viwers of the Genesis Open golf tournament noticed that many of the golfers’ outfits felt more appropriate for a funeral than a golf tourney. Prior to the contest, Nike released its “Equality” campaign reminding athletes and fans that equal rights extends from the playing field to every aspect of life. The campaign included this simple image:
And a moving TV spot featuring LeBron James, Serena Williams and Kevin Durant as well:
In a show of solidarity, Nike-sponsored golfers of all backgrounds rocked monochromatically black outfits for the opening day of the Genesis Tournament in Pacific Palisades, CA.
Cody Gribble
Kyle Stanley
Harris English
Nick Watney
Tony Finau
Brooks Koepka
Jhonattan Vegas
Jason Day
Kevin Chappell
-
A 15-Year-Old Girl Becomes The First “Eagle Huntress” Of Her Tribe A 2,000 year old tradition comes to life A gorgeous documentary follows her bold and controversial journey
-
Kobe Bryant’s Former High School Basketball Team Makes Bold Statement Against Discrimination “As a team we believe in fighting for the rights of all.”
-
Jiu-Jitsu Master Shows How To Defend Yourself Against The Donald Trump Handshake How to master the art of the handshake
-
The NFL Used Kiss Cams To Make A Moving Video About Love, Diversity, And Equality The ad is a big departure for the league, and it doesn’t even feature the NFL logo
-
Beards And Mustaches Prevail After Miami Marlins Lift Facial Hair Ban The ban lasted only one year, leaving just one team left with such a policy. Any guesses?
-
Random Act of Sport: Quick-Thinking Soccer Fan Saves Kid From Wayward Kick The best save of the game took place in the stands
-
Superstar Athletes ‘Stand Up’ To Speak About Their Experiences With Online Bullying Derek Jeter, Von Miller and others open up about the abuse they endure online.
-
How A New Style Of Surfing Relieves Anxiety In Young People An innovative form of treatment helps kids with autism and more Powerful evidence that the ocean serves as innovative treatment
-
U.S. Wrestlers Receive Warm Welcome In Iran Despite Immigration Controversy A video shows them carrying a gift from their host nation