For the fourth year in a row, the Golden State Warriors will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. A victory for Golden State would be their third in four years — and would make the case for the franchise to be branded with the coveted dynasty tagline.

A Cleveland triumph would make LeBron James worthy of being inserted into the great G.O.A.T. debate alongside Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Just as the finals are ready for tip-off, James’ media platform, Uninterrupted, has released a new short video featuring a fun exchange between the Warriors’ Nick “Swaggy P” Young and Draymond Green that shows they’re just as charismatic off the court as they are on it.

Green plays power forward and was voted the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Young is known for his flamboyant personality and was once engaged to rapper Iggy Azalea.

In the 5-minute episode, called “The Sixth Sense,” the pair discuss the hard-to-explain chemistry the team has nurtured during the past few years.

Fans also get to learn how Young got the nickname “Swaggy P,” and about the city he loves to visit most while on the road, while Green reveals his biggest on-the-court nemesis and which technical foul he “definitely didn’t deserve” this season.

Photo by Keith Allison/Flickr.